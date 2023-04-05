Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 406th day.

Grossi has been pushing for a demilitarised zone around Europe's largest nuclear facility, which has come under repeated shelling, with Russia and Ukraine have blamed on each other. (Reuters)

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

A Ukrainian drone has crashed near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Russia's RIA news agency cited a Russian officer as saying, as the chief of the global nuclear watchdog was expected in Russia for talks on the plant's security.

International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi was due to travel to Russia's Kaliningrad region on Wednesday, a week after visiting the Zaporizhzhia facility in southern Ukraine, which is controlled by Russian forces.

According to the Russian military officer cited by RIA, a Polish-made drone weighing more than 2 kilograms had crashed near the plant. The news agency did not say when.

0851 GMT — China can play 'major role' in finding 'path to peace' in Ukraine: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Beijing could play a "major role" in finding a "path to peace" in Ukraine, in his first speech since arriving in China for a three-day state visit.

Speaking to French citizens in the Chinese capital, Macron said France would engage "in this shared responsibility for peace and stability".

0747 GMT — Spanish Leopard tanks to leave to Ukraine in second half of April

The six Leopard 2A4 tanks Spain committed to send to Ukraine will leave the country in the second half of April, Defence Minister Margarita Robles has said in an interview to 24H TV station.

She added the country's army services are working on four additional tanks to make them ready for combat and possibly send them to Ukraine too.

0553 GMT — Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Poland to deepen ties



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in neighbouring Poland, a Polish presidential aide said, as he begins an official visit to a close ally that has galvanised Western military and political support for Kiev.

The visit, which was announced this week by Poland but has not been officially confirmed by Kiev, comes with Ukraine planning to conduct a counter-offensive in the coming weeks or months to recapture occupied land in its east and south.

"I can say that President Zelenskiy has crossed the Polish border," Marcin Przydacz told private broadcaster TVN24.

Poland has taken in more than a million Ukrainian refugees over the past 13 months of war. The NATO member has also played an important role in persuading other Western powers to supply battle tanks and other weaponry to Ukraine.

0233 GMT — France, US want to engage China to end conflict

Macron and US President Joe Biden have agreed in a telephone call ahead of a visit to Beijing by Macron to engage China to hasten the end of the war in Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said.

"The two leaders have mentioned their joint willingness to engage China to accelerate the end of the war in Ukraine and take part in building sustainable peace in the region," Macron's office said in a statement.

The Elysee said Macron and Biden both hoped China could contribute to solidarity efforts between the global north and global south and build a joint agenda for the climate and biodiversity. It did not elaborate.

0205 GMT — Fighting rages in Bakhmut

Ukraine's armed forces said they had repelled 45 Russian attacks during the past 24 hours as fighting raged in and around the city of Bakhmut.

After weathering a punishing, months-long assault in eastern Ukraine, Kiev's military commanders have said a counteroffensive is not far off but have stressed the importance of holding towns, including Bakhmut, and inflicting losses in the meantime.

"The question of our counter-attack is under active discussion by American and European political circles - perhaps to excess," said Serhiy Zgurets, director of the publication Defense Express.

Ukrainian diplomats will have to convince allies that a single advance pushing Russian troops back will not be sufficient for victory, he wrote on the Espreso TV website.

"It will mean training our soldiers in NATO member-states, securing the equipment and ammunition we need and planning to determine when and where to start the counter-attack, or if it should be in several places at once."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies