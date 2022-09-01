Fast News

UN inspectors visit Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia to prevent a nuclear accident at a Russian-occupied power plant where recent shelling has prompted fears of disaster, as fighting rages on day 190 of conflict.

IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi heads to inspect the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Zaporizhzia, Ukraine. (AA)

Thursday, September 1, 2022

Ukraine tried to capture Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - Russia's Defence

Ukrainian forces had attempted to seize the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, Russia's defence ministry and a local Moscow-backed local official said.

In a statement, the ministry said that up to 60 Ukrainian troops had crossed the Dnipro river, which divides territory held by the two sides, in boats at 6:00 am local time (0300 GMT). It called the operation a "provocation" aimed at disrupting a planned visit by International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to the nuclear plant.

The ministry said that "measures had been taken" to destroy the opposing troops, including use of military aviation.

The ministry also accused Ukraine of shelling both the meeting point of the IAEA delegation, and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant itself.

Ukraine nuclear reactor shut down due to shelling, operator says

One of two operational reactors at Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant complex has been shut down due to Russian shelling, operator Energoatom said.

"As a result of another mortar shelling by Russian ... forces at the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the emergency protection was activated and the operational fifth power unit was shut down," Energoatom wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Energoatom added that "power unit No. 6 continues to work in the energy system of Ukraine" and is supplying electricity for the power plant's own needs.

Ukraine: Russia wants to wreck IAEA mission with fresh shelling

The Ukrainian president's chief of staff accused Russia of seeking to "wreck" the IAEA's inspection visit to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, saying Russia shelled the plant again.

"The Russians have shelled (the town of) Enerhodar and the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant," Yermak wrote on Telegram, accusing Russia of acting like a "terrorist state".

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

Russia and Ukraine accused each other of waging attacks near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant just as a team of UN inspectors were heading to visit it despite the fighting.

A group of inspectors from the IAEA, led by its director Rafael Grossi, set off for the Russia-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant despite the heavy shelling that led to an emergency system shutting down one of its reactors.

“There has been increased military activity, including this morning until very recently," Grossi said, adding that after being briefed by the Ukrainian military he decided to get moving despite the inherent risks.

IAEA inspectors vow to continue their visit to Russian-held nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine despite earlier shelling on town near the facility pic.twitter.com/LK7i4KylDg — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 1, 2022

G7 finance chiefs to discuss Russian oil price cap on Friday

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven club of wealthy nations will discuss the US Biden administration's proposed price cap on Russian oil when they meet on Friday, the White House has said.

"This is the most effective way, we believe, to hit hard at Putin's revenue and doing so will result in not only a drop in Putin's oil revenue, but also global energy prices as well," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.

Despite Russia's oil exports hitting their lowest levels since last August, its export revenue in June increased by $700 million month on month due to higher prices, 40 percent above last year's average, the International Energy Agency said last month.

Key oil consumers China and America's partner India have stepped up imports of discounted Russian barrels to record levels.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies