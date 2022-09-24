Kremlin-orchestrated referendums continue in occupied regions of Ukraine that seek to make them part of Russia, with Kiev and its allies slamming "rigged" elections, as fighting enters its 213th day.

People gather to attend voting in a controversial referendum in front of a mobile polling station in Krasny Yar village outside occupied Luhansk.
People gather to attend voting in a controversial referendum in front of a mobile polling station in Krasny Yar village outside occupied Luhansk. (AP)

Saturday, September 24, 2022

Zelenskyy urges world to condemn Russia's 'pseudo-referendums'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the world to condemn "pseudo-referendums" as Kremlin proxies began voting on annexation by Russia in Moscow-held areas of Ukraine.

"The world will react absolutely justly to pseudo-referendums -- they will be unequivocally condemned," Zelenskyy said in his daily address to the nation.

Four provinces in Ukraine that are fully or partially controlled by Russia –– Donetsk and Luhansk in the east as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south –– are holding votes on whether to be annexed by Moscow. The ballots have been dismissed as a "sham" by Kiev and its Western allies.

