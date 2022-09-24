Fast News

Kremlin-orchestrated referendums continue in occupied regions of Ukraine that seek to make them part of Russia, with Kiev and its allies slamming "rigged" elections, as fighting enters its 213th day.

People gather to attend voting in a controversial referendum in front of a mobile polling station in Krasny Yar village outside occupied Luhansk. (AP)

Saturday, September 24, 2022

Zelenskyy urges world to condemn Russia's 'pseudo-referendums'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the world to condemn "pseudo-referendums" as Kremlin proxies began voting on annexation by Russia in Moscow-held areas of Ukraine.

"The world will react absolutely justly to pseudo-referendums -- they will be unequivocally condemned," Zelenskyy said in his daily address to the nation.

Four provinces in Ukraine that are fully or partially controlled by Russia –– Donetsk and Luhansk in the east as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south –– are holding votes on whether to be annexed by Moscow. The ballots have been dismissed as a "sham" by Kiev and its Western allies.

Voting has begun in four Russian-held regions in Ukraine on whether to join Russia. It will continue until September 27. Kiev and the West call it a gross violation of international law pic.twitter.com/7EzV67zP7J — TRT World (@trtworld) September 23, 2022

For live updates from Friday (September 23), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies