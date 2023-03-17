Fast News

With UN-backed inquiry accusing Russia of war crimes in Ukraine, the latter's leader Zelenskyy pledges to "bring justice closer to" Ukraine, where a Russian military offensive continues on its 387th day.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar shell at a frontline position near Bakhmut in Donetsk region. (Reuters)

Friday, March 17, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made no direct reference to the UN-mandated report accusing Russia of "war crimes" in his fresh video address and instead spoke about those killed in the Russian bombing of a theatre in the southern city of Mariupol one year ago.

"Russian bombs destroyed the Mariupol theatre, a building used as a shelter. Women and children were inside. Some people were pregnant, others elderly," Zelenskyy said.

No one knows the death toll for certain.

Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians, though the conflict has killed thousands, displaced millions, pulverised Ukrainian cities, shaken the global economy and created a Cold War chill in international relations.

"The day will come when those guilty of war crimes against Ukraine will appear in the halls of the International Criminal Court and in national courtrooms," Zelenskyy said.

"We will do all the legal work. We will mobilise all the partners that are necessary for this. This is already being done. Every day we bring justice closer to Ukraine."

2200 GMT — Russia calls UN-backed report a 'controlled leak'

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said that UN-mandated investigative body's report accusing Russia of "war crimes" in Ukraine has "no legal consequence."

Regarding media reports claiming that the International Criminal Court [ICC] may open two cases against Russia due to its "special military operation" in Ukraine, Zakharova said it was a "controlled leak" aimed at "keeping the topic afloat, but at the same time not to bear any responsibility."

Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute on the ICC and does not have obligations under it, so its decisions will have no legal consequence, she added.

"Therefore, Russia does not cooperate with this body, and possible 'recipes' for arrest coming from the International Criminal Court will be legally null and void for us," she said.

