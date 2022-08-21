Fast News

Russia and Ukraine trade fresh accusations of shelling around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, held by Russia since March, as fighting rages on day 179 of the conflict.

Ukraine parades destroyed Russian military equipment at Khreshchatyk street in Kiev ahead of its Independence Day on August 24. (AFP)

Sunday, August 21, 2022

Zelenskyy warns of 'ugly' Russian attack as Ukraine prepares for Independence Day

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned Ukrainians to be vigilant in the coming week as they prepare to celebrate their Independence Day, as fresh blasts hit Crimea and a missile wounded 12 civilians near a nuclear power plant.

In his video address, Zelenskyy said Ukrainians must not allow Moscow to "spread despondency and fear" among them as they mark the 31st anniversary of independence from Soviet rule.

"We must all be aware that this week Russia could try to do something particularly ugly, something particularly vicious," Zelenskiy said ahead of the anniversary on August 24, which also marks six months since Russia's full-scale offensive on Ukraine began.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies