Rescuers call off search for victims of missile strike in Dnipro city, with 20 people still missing and funerals being held in grief-stricken community as Russia-Ukraine fighting enters its 329th day.

Ukrainian servicemen fire a Polish self-propelled howitzer Krab toward Russian positions on a frontline in Donetsk region of Ukraine. (Reuters)

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has welcomed Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's pledge to join the US and Germany's efforts to train and arm Ukraine with advanced Patriot air defence systems.

"Today we heard very important news from Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte. The news is actually a continuation of our recent negotiations with him," Zelenskyy said in his fresh address. "So, there are now three guaranteed batteries. But this is only the beginning. We are working on new solutions to strengthen our air defence."

Zelenskyy also confirmed rescue operations in Dnipro following a Russian missile strike on an apartment building on Saturday had been concluded. He said 45 people died in the strike and among them were six children, including an 11-month-old boy.

