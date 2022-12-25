Fast News

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy slams Moscow after shelling leaves 10 dead and 55 wounded in Kherson city, urging his compatriots to persevere as they observe a Christmas Eve defined by conflict — now in its 304th day.

Ukrainian servicemen pose for a photo during the shoot towards Russian forces of self-propelled artillery at a frontline in Kharkiv region, Ukraine. (AP)

Sunday, December 25, 2022

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will 'endure this winter'

Ukrainians will create their own miracle this Christmas by showing they remain unbowed despite Russian attacks that have plunged millions into darkness, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in a defiant message .

Speaking 10 months to the day since Russian launched a war that has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions more, Zelenskyy said that while freedom came at a high price, slavery would cost even more.

"We endured at the beginning of the war — we withstood attacks, threats, nuclear blackmail, terror, missile strikes. We will endure this winter because we know what we are fighting for," he said.

Zelenskyy made his remarks in a video address to Ukrainians who celebrate Christmas in December. Most Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians and mark the occasion in early January.

"Even in complete darkness, we will find each other to hug each other tightly. And if there is no heat, we will embrace each other for a long time to warm one another," he said.

Russia claims US has military biological activities in Ukraine

Russia has in its possession a report by the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency that details Washington's military biological activities in Ukraine, a senior Russian military chief has claimed.

The report discloses the names, positions of specialists and managers of biological projects, laboratories involved and facts confirming the conduct of exercises and training on counteracting pathogens of particularly dangerous infections, Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian radiation, chemical and biological protection troops said at a news conference in Moscow.

"The report contains information about three Pentagon contractors, personal data of thirty laboratory employees and seven managers from the US Defense Department.

"All of them, one way or another, are beneficiaries of the Pentagon's biological projects and are associated with the US Democratic Party, whose leaders are the ideological inspirers of military biological research and the creators of secret money laundering schemes in the interests of a narrow circle of representatives of the American elite," he said.

For live updates from Saturday (December 24), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies