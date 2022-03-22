Fast News

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says his country would be "destroyed" before it surrenders its cities to Russian forces, as he doubles down on a call for direct talks with Russia’s Putin as the key to ending Moscow's onslaught, now in its 27th day.

Ukrainian firefighters extinguish smoke after shelling of a shopping centre, in Kiev on March 21, 2022. (AP)

Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to discuss deal with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is prepared to discuss a commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership in exchange for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine's security.

"It's a compromise for everyone: for the West, which doesn’t know what to do with us with regard to NATO, for Ukraine, which wants security guarantees, and for Russia, which doesn't want further NATO expansion," Zelenskyy said late on Monday in an interview with Ukrainian television channels.

Zelenskyy said that Kiev will be ready to discuss the status of Crimea and the eastern Donbass region held by Russian-backed separatists after a ceasefire and steps toward providing security guarantees.

