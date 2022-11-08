Fast News

Ukraine denies it was under Western pressure to negotiate with Russia, doubling down on its insistence that talks could be held only if Russia relinquishes all of the territories it has occupied, as fighting continues on day 259.

A Ukrainian soldier of an artillery unit fires toward Russian positions outside Bakhmut town in eastern Ukraine. (AFP)

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Zelenskyy: Russia facing 'extraordinarily high losses'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia wanted to press its advance in eastern Ukraine beyond the Donetsk region, but Ukrainian forces would not yield "a single centimetre."

"The activity of the occupiers remains at an extremely high level — dozens of attacks every day," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"They are suffering extraordinarily high losses. But the order remains the same — to advance on the administrative boundary of the Donetsk region. We will not yield a single centimetre of our land."

About 4 million without power in 14 Ukraine regions

President Zelenskyy has said around four million people were without power in 14 regions plus the city of Kiev, but on a stabilisation rather than an emergency basis.

"As of this evening, close to 4 million Ukrainians in 14 regions and in the city of Kiev are disconnected from the power grid," he said in his nightly address. "But the majority of them are so under prearranged schedules," he added.

Zelenskyy said last week that 4.5 million Ukrainians, or more than 10 percent of the pre-war population, were temporarily without power due to Russian attacks.

For live updates from Tuesday (November 8), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies