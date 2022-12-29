Fast News

The Belarusian defence ministry says it is investigating whether its air defence systems had shot down the weapon or if it was a misfire as fighting in Ukraine enters its 308th day.

In November, an S-300 believed to have been fired by Ukrainian air defences landed in Poland. (Reuters Archive)

Thursday, December 29, 2022

Ukrainian air defence missile lands in Belarus - report

A Ukrainian S-300 missile fell onto the territory of Belarus, according to Belarus' state-run BelTA news agency.

The Minsk defence ministry was investigating whether Belarus' air defence systems had shot down the rocket or if it was a misfire.

In November, an S-300 believed to have been fired by Ukrainian air defences landed in Poland.



BelTA said there was no information about casualties.

Ukraine reports 'massive' Russian missile attack

A fresh barrage of Russian strikes has battered Ukraine, wounding at least three people including a teenager in Kiev and cutting electricity in the west.

Blasts were reported across the vast country including in the Ukrainian capital, the second city Kharkiv in the east and the western city of Lviv on the border with Poland.

Most of Lviv, where Russian strikes are still rare, was left without electricity, its mayor Andriy Sadoviy said.

90% of Ukraine's western city of Lviv without power after strikes: mayor

Most of Ukraine's western city of Lviv was left without electricity after fresh Russian missile strikes morning, the city's mayor said.

"Ninety percent of the city is without electricity," Andriy Sadoviy said on social media, also warning of potential water cuts. "We are waiting for more information from energy experts. Trams and trolleybuses are not running in the city."

Zelenskyy: Ukrainians haven't lost their humanity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ukrainians to hug loved ones, tell friends they appreciate them, support colleagues, thank their parents and rejoice with their children more often.

"We have not lost our humanity, although we have endured terrible months," he said.

"And we will not lose it, although there is a difficult year ahead."

Zelenskyy has been pushing a 10-point peace plan that envisages Russia fully respecting Ukraine's territorial integrity and pulling out all its troops.

But the Kremlin rejected the plan, repeating its stance that the Kiev government must accept Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions: Luhansk and Donetsk in the east, and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south.

For live updates from Wednesday (December 28), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies