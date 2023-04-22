Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now on its 423rd day.

Servicemen of Ukrainian Volunteer Army prepare 82mm mortar to fire toward Russian position near Ugledar, Donetsk region. (AFP)

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Ukraine's deputy foreign minister has said that Kiev will not join the alliance in parts, stressing his country’s commitment to territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

"Ukraine is a state that has defined, internationally recognised borders, and, of course, we will join certain organisations within internationally recognised borders," said Yevhen Perebyinis, according to Ukrinform, citing Ukraine’s national telethon, United News.

Underlying Ukraine's readiness to join the bloc with its consolidated position, Perebyinis said Ukraine has outgrown the stage of the Membership Action Plan.

Follow more updates 👇

2122 GMT – Ukrainian refugees in Portugal protest against Brazil's Lula

Waving flags and holding photographs depicting conflict atrocities, Ukrainians gathered outside the Brazilian embassy in Lisbon to protest recent remarks about the Ukraine war made by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Lula, who arrived in Portugal earlier on Friday for a five-day official visit, has angered many in the West for suggesting both Ukraine and Russia were to blame for the conflict that began when Moscow attacked its neighbour in February 2022.

Outside the embassy, protesters held signs saying "Stop killing our children".

"People die in Ukraine every day and we need international support," said the president of Portugal's Ukrainian Association, Pavlo Sadokha, describing it as "strange" that a "president who has fought for democracy all his life was now on the side of totalitarianism."

2037 GMT – Spain sends six Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine

Six Leopard 2A4 tanks destined for Ukraine left Spain by ship, according to a naval monitoring website, part of Western military aid for Kiev's fight against Russia's offensive.

The ship will go to Poland and the hardware transferred to Ukraine, which is expected to launch a spring counteroffensive.

Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles said this month that Spain will send 10 Leopard 2A4 tanks.

1902 GMT – Everyone must stay united, focused on defence: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the main focus right now is to de-occupy the country, return its territories and people from Russia.

"State resources are directed primarily to this task. And I am grateful to everyone who helps," Zelenskyy said in his address.

"Now, just like last year, we need to stay united, mobilised and fully focused on defence."

He also said they are constantly analysing the course of hostilities and potentially dangerous areas, giving paramount priority to the frontline.

For our live updates from Friday (April 21), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies