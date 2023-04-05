Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 406th day.

Ukrainian servicemen ride on a BMP infantry fighting vehicle on a road near Bakhmut, Donetsk region. (AFP)

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden have agreed in a telephone call ahead of a visit to Beijing by Macron to engage China to hasten the end of the war in Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said.

"The two leaders have mentioned their joint willingness to engage China to accelerate the end of the war in Ukraine and take part in building sustainable peace in the region," Macron's office said in a statement.

The Elysee said Macron and Biden both hoped China could contribute to solidarity efforts between the global north and global south and build a joint agenda for the climate and biodiversity. It did not elaborate.

Macron is visiting China from Wednesday to Friday. Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to hold talks with him to chart a course for bilateral relations, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said earlier.

Fighting rages in Bakhmut

Ukraine's armed forces said they had repelled 45 Russian attacks during the past 24 hours as fighting raged in and around the city of Bakhmut, while Washington pledged more weapons to help Kiev prepare for a spring counteroffensive.

After weathering a punishing, months-long assault in eastern Ukraine, Kiev's military commanders have said a counteroffensive is not far off but have stressed the importance of holding towns, including Bakhmut, and inflicting losses in the meantime.

"The question of our counter-attack is under active discussion by American and European political circles - perhaps to excess," said Serhiy Zgurets, director of the publication Defense Express.

Ukrainian diplomats will have to convince allies that a single advance pushing Russian troops back will not be sufficient for victory, he wrote on the Espreso TV website.

"It will mean training our soldiers in NATO member-states, securing the equipment and ammunition we need and planning to determine when and where to start the counter-attack, or if it should be in several places at once."

The United States on Tuesday unveiled $2.6 billion more in military assistance for the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, including three air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets and fuel trucks. The US has now provided more than $35 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia's offensive.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy heads to Poland to deepen ties

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is expected shortly in neighbouring Poland, a close ally that has played a big role in galvanising Western military and political support for Kiev against Russia's full-scale offensive.

The visit, which was announced this week by Poland but has not been officially confirmed by Kiev, comes with Ukraine planning to conduct a counter-offensive in the coming weeks or months to recapture occupied land in its east and south.

"[The visit] should be taken as a sign of trust and of thanking Poland and Poles," Polish presidential foreign policy adviser Marcin Przydacz said in televised comments on Tuesday evening, ahead of Zelenskyy's expected arrival.

Poland has taken in more than a million Ukrainian refugees over the past 13 months of war. The NATO member has also played an important role in persuading other Western powers to supply battle tanks and other weaponry to Ukraine.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies