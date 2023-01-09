Fast News

Fierce battles are under way for the control of Bakhmut and the nearby town of Soledar in the eastern Donbass region of Ukraine, as fighting between the two European neighbours enters its 319th day.

Ukrainian forces are holding on their position in the town of Bakhmut in the eastern Donbass region, President Zelenskyy says. (AFP)

Monday, January 9, 2023

Ukraine forces are holding their position despite new attacks: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian forces are repelling constant attacks on the town of Bakhmut in the eastern Donbass region and holding their positions in nearby Soledar in very difficult conditions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Bakhmut is holding on despite everything. And even though most of the town has been destroyed by Russian strikes, our soldiers are repelling constant Russian attempts to advance," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"Soledar is holding on, even though there is even greater destruction and things are very difficult."

Russia backs banning of maps disputing official 'territorial integrity'

Russia's government has extended support to a legislative amendment that would classify maps that dispute the country's official "territorial integrity" as punishable extremist materials, the state-owned TASS news agency reported.

The amendment to Russia's anti-extremism legislation stipulates that "cartographic and other documents and images that dispute the territorial integrity of Russia" will be classified as extremist materials, the agency reported.

It is certain Kiev will reclaim all its lands: Ukrainian PM

The Ukrainian prime minister has said it is certain that Ukraine will reclaim all of its lands from Russia.

"We don't know when the war will end, but it's certain that we will reclaim all of our land," said Denys Shmyhal in an interview with the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

"We're doing everything we can to quickly end the war. For this, the international community must strictly keep sanctions on Russia and strengthen them," he added.

