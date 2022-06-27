Fast News

Missiles hit shopping mall in central Ukraine, leaving many dead and wounded, as Western leaders promise to support Kiev "as long as it takes" in the Russian offensive, now in its 125th day.

Rescuers work at a site of a shopping mall hit by missiles, in Kremenchuk, in Poltava region of Ukraine. (Reuters)

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Ukraine: Death toll from shopping mall strike climbs to 16

The toll from a Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk has risen to 16 dead and 59 wounded, the head of Ukraine's emergency services has said.

"As of now, we know of 16 dead and 59 wounded, 25 of them hospitalised. The information is being updated," Sergiy Kruk said on Telegram.

Russia's Medvedev: Any NATO encroachment on Crimea could lead to WW3

Any encroachment on the Crimea peninsula by a NATO member-state could amount to a declaration of war on Russia which could lead to "World War Three," Russia's former president, Dmitry Medvedev, has said.

"For us, Crimea is a part of Russia. And that means forever. Any attempt to encroach on Crimea is a declaration of war against our country," Medvedev told the news website Argumenty i Fakty.

"And if this is done by a NATO member-state, this means conflict with the entire North Atlantic alliance; a World War Three. A complete catastrophe."

Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said that if Finland and Sweden joined NATO, Russia would strengthen its borders and would be "ready for retaliatory steps," and that could include the prospect of installing Iskander hypersonic missiles "on their threshold."

G7 condemns 'abominable' attack on Ukraine shopping mall

The leaders of the Group of Seven leading industrial democracies, gathered for their annual summit in southern Germany, have condemned an "abominable" missile attack on a shopping mall in the Ukraine town of Kremenchuk.

"We stand united with Ukraine in mourning the innocent victims of this brutal attack," they wrote in a joint statement tweeted by the German government spokesperson.

"Indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians contribute to a war crime," they added. "Russian President Putin and those responsible will be held to account."

For live updates from Monday (June 27), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies