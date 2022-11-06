Fast News

Residents of besieged Ukrainian city of Bakhmut are living in dire conditions, with civilians killed and wounded daily, local official says, as fighting between Russian troops and Ukraine's forces rages on day 256.

Ukrainian soldiers prepare to fire a round on the frontline from a captured Russian T80 tank, in eastern Bakhmut area. (Reuters)

Sunday, November 6, 2022

US official: Ukraine fatigue 'a real thing'

The Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine's leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power, the Washington Post has reported.

The paper quoted unnamed people familiar with the discussions as saying that the request by American officials was not aimed at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but a calculated attempt to ensure Kiev maintains the support of other nations facing constituencies wary of fueling a conflict for many years to come.

It said the discussions illustrated the complexity of the Biden administration's position on Ukraine, as US officials publicly vow to support Kiev with massive sums of aid "for as long as it takes" while hoping for a resolution to the eight-month conflict that has taken a big toll on the world economy and triggered fears of nuclear war.

"Ukraine fatigue is a real thing for some of our partners," the Post quoted one unnamed US official as saying.

Russia's barrage of attacks on Ukraine's civil infrastructure has left millions of people without electricity and water. Officials in Kiev say the destruction of public services isn't Moscow's only aim pic.twitter.com/dG1VlbIlDr — TRT World (@trtworld) November 6, 2022

Source: Reuters