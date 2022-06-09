Fast News

Russian forces are now largely in control of the key eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk amid fierce fighting, now in its 106th day, as UN warns Russian offensive's impact on the world is worsening.

Ukrainians kneel during a funeral procession of a senior lieutenant in Perechyn, Zakarpattia region. (Reuters)

Thursday, June 9, 2022

Ukraine fighters hold out in eastern city as Russia presses assault

Ukrainian fighters were holding out in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk despite relentless Russian shelling, the regional governor said, as Moscow presses an assault that both sides believe could help shape the course of the offensive.

Russia has concentrated its troops and firepower on the small industrial city to secure the surrounding province on behalf of Moscow-backed separatists.

Ukraine's forces pulled back to the city's outskirts on Wednesday but have vowed to fight there for as long as possible. Artillery shelling has turned the city in Ukraine's Luhansk province into a bombed-out wasteland.

READ MORE: US sees no signals of diplomacy ending Russia-Ukraine conflict soon

For live updates from Wednesday (June 8), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies