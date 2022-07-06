Fast News

Fighting rages in and around Ukraine's eastern Donbass region as Russian troops try to maintain a series of battlefield gains in the military conflict, now in its 133rd day.

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Evacuation calls as Russians advance in Ukraine's Donbass

Ukrainian officials have called on civilians to urgently evacuate the city of Sloviansk as Russian troops press towards it in their campaign to secure the Donbass region.

Sloviansk has been subjected to "massive" Russian bombardment in recent days, with at least two people killed and seven others wounded in an attack on a marketplace on Tuesday.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, which includes Sloviansk, told Ukrainian media his "main advice is evacuate!" "This week there hasn't been a day without shelling," he said, adding that the city was now within range of Russian multiple-rocket launchers.

US, allies urge suspension of Russia from sport federations

The United States and a range of allies have called for Russian and Belarusian national governing bodies of sports to be suspended from international sport federations, due to Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

The Russian embassy in the United States described the move as "Russophobic" and said "sports should stay out of politics."

The Russian response came hours after the US State Department issued the joint statement with allies, in which they also urged sports organisations to consider suspending the broadcasting of competitions into Russia and Belarus.

Russia's Lavrov calls for efforts to protect international laws

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has called on all parties in the world to make efforts to protect international laws as "the world is evolving in a complicated manner."

Lavrov was speaking through a translator at a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son in Hanoi.

His comments come as Russia has been accused by Western countries of breaching international law through its offensive in Ukraine. European Union leaders have urged Moscow to abide by an order by the international court of justice telling Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

Regional official: Russians moving into Ukraine's Donetsk

Russian troops are engaged in heavy fighting and making their way into Ukraine's Donetsk region after taking control of the last two towns in neighbouring Luhansk, the regional governor of Luhansk has said.

Serhiy Gaidai said the Russian troops had sustained heavy losses in the long process of capturing the twin towns of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, but were channelling their efforts into moving southward.

"Heavy fighting is going on at the edge of Luhansk region... All the forces of the Russian army and reserves have been redirected there... They are sustaining heavy losses," Gaidai told Ukrainian television.

"A large quantity of equipment is being sent towards Donetsk region. Of course, after the Luhansk region, Donetsk is at the top of their list."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies