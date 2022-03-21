Fast News

With Moscow's offensive in its 26th day, Western governments see conflict shifting to a "war of attrition," as bogged down Russian forces use long-range missiles at cities and military bases and Ukrainian forces try to sever their supply lines.

Civilians trapped in Mariupol city are evacuated in groups under the watch of pro-Russian separatists, on March 20, 2022. (AA)

Monday, March 21, 2022

Ukraine says no question of surrendering city of Mariupol

There is no question of Ukraine giving up the city of Mariupol and laying down arms, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said.

"There can be no talk of any surrender, laying down of arms. We have already informed the Russian side about this," she told the news outlet Ukrainian Pravda. "I wrote: 'Instead of wasting time on eight pages of letters, just open the corridor.'"

Russia demanded Ukrainian forces lay down their arms in the besieged eastern port city. Mariupol residents were given until 5 am Monday to respond to the offer, which included them raising a white flag. Russia didn't say what action it would take if the offer was rejected.

Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis with Duda

US President Joseph Biden will travel to Poland to discuss the international response to "the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said .

Biden's Poland trip will come a day after he meets in Brussels with NATO allies, G7 Leaders and European Union leaders to discuss international efforts to support Ukraine after Russia's offensive, the White House said.

On Friday, Biden will travel to Warsaw where he will hold a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda.

