A Ukrainian official says several Wagner group operatives have been killed in a Ukrainian attack while repair crews have been working to repair energy infrastructure hit by Russian strikes as the conflict enters its 291st day.

Wagner group is a private military contractor with close ties to the Kremlin. Its forces are known to be fighting in parts of Ukraine and have also been deployed in a number of African countries. (Reuters)

Monday, December 12, 2022

Ukraine strike hits Wagner group headquarters - official

A senior official in eastern Ukraine said that Ukrainian forces had attacked a hotel where members of Russia's private Wagner military group were based, killing many of them.

The account in a television interview by Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Russian-occupied Luhansk region, could not be verified by Reuters.

Gaidai, interviewed by Ukrainian television, said forces launched a strike on a hotel in the town of Kadiivka, west of the region's main centre of Luhansk. Photos posted on Telegram channels showed a building largely reduced to rubble.

"They had a little pop there, just where Wagner headquarters was located. "A huge number of those who were there died."

Russia's defence ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Ukraine orders punitive measures on clerics with Moscow links

Ukraine's top security officials have ordered punitive measures against seven senior clerics, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, part of a crackdown on a branch of the Orthodox Church with longstanding ties to Moscow.

The clerics are among Orthodox leaders known to have been sympathetic to Russia's portrayal of its 10-month-old offensive on Ukraine. The Kremlin says it is protecting Russian-speakers and has annexed four regions it says are historically Russian lands.

"We are doing everything to ensure that no strings are available to be pulled by the aggressor state that could make Ukrainian society suffer," Zelenskyy said in announcing the measure in his nightly video address.

EU to discuss Russia, Iran sanctions, top up of Ukraine arms fund

European Union foreign ministers will meet today to try to agree on further sanctions on Russia and Iran and an additional 2 billion euros ($2.11 billion) for arms deliveries to Ukraine.

However, it remained unclear whether Hungary will block some decisions, resorting to what diplomats have denounced as "blackmail diplomacy" due to a dispute over locked EU funds for Budapest.

"There is agreement, in principle, but there's also the big elephant in the room," a senior EU diplomat told reporters, referring to Budapest's use of its veto power.

Source: Reuters