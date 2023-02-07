Fast News

Russia's Investigative Committee says the Donetsk People's Republic has reported the use of chemical weapons by Ukrainian drones near the towns of Soledar and Bakhmut, as the fighting rages on its 349th day.

A rusted ordnance lays on the snow-covered ground in Bakhmut on February 1, 2023. (AFP)

Tuesday, February 07, 2023

2350 GMT – Russia says it probes Ukraine use of chemical weapons

Russia's state Investigative Committee has said that it was examining the alleged use of chemical weapons by Ukrainian forces near the eastern Ukrainian towns of Soledar and Bakhmut.

Ukraine's Armed Forces said they had never used chemical weapons anywhere at any time and accused Moscow of engaging in disinformation and of itself using banned weapons.

Russia's Investigative Committee said the Donetsk People's Republic, one of Russia's proxies in the territories it has seized and occupied, had reported the use of chemical weapons by Ukrainian drones near the two locations.

"As a result, servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces are experiencing a deterioration in their health and characteristic symptoms of poisoning," the committee said, without providing details or identifying any substance.

Ukraine's Armed Forces said they adhered to laws of war. "The enemy's accusations of the use of chemical weapons by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are untrue," the public affairs office said in an emailed statement.

It went on to say Ukraine had never used such weapons "anywhere ... at any time."

Here is a look at other developments:

2345 GMT – Ukraine's Zelenskyy invited to take part in EU summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited to take part in a summit of European Union leaders, the EU said, amid reports he could be in Brussels as soon as this week.

Charles Michel, the president of the European Council of the EU's national leaders, invited Zelenskyy "to participate in person in a future summit," a spokesman for Michel tweeted.

The spokesman, Barend Leyts, did not say when Zelenskyy might take up the invitation and specified that no further information would be provided "for security reasons".

The next EU summit takes place on Thursday and Friday of this week in Brussels.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies