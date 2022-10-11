Fast News

Russia intensifies its attacks on several cities in Ukraine, killing many after the Kerch bridge explosion as the conflict gets heavier on the 230th day.

Firefighters work at a site of an infrastructure object damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kiev, Ukraine October 10, 2022. (Reuters)

Tuesday, October 11, 2022

The United Nations refugee chief has warned more people will be forced to flee their homes in Ukraine after Russian missiles rained down on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities.

"The bombing of civilians, of houses..., of non-military infrastructure in an indiscriminate manner in many cities across Ukraine, means the war is becoming harder and more difficult for civilians," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told journalists in Geneva said.

"I fear that the events of these last hours will provoke more displacements."

President Zelenskyy has said Ukraine will “restore everything that was destroyed” after Russia launched retaliatory strikes across the country after a key bridge that links Russia with the Crimean Peninsula was damaged in an explosion Moscow claims is a “terrorist act” by Kiev pic.twitter.com/cZ4QSIq7p5 — TRT World (@trtworld) October 10, 2022

G7 to hold virtual meeting to support Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and Group of Seven (G7) leaders will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday to discuss their commitment to support Ukraine and hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for Russia's aggression, including its recent missile strikes across Ukraine, the White House said.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will participate at the top of the meeting, the White House said.

US promises advanced air defence systems to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden promised to provide advanced air defence systems to Ukraine after Russian missiles targeted the capital Kiev and other cities, the White House said in a statement.

Biden spoke to Zelenskyy and "pledged to continue providing Ukraine with the support needed to defend itself, including advanced air defense systems," the statement said.

After speaking with Biden, Zelenskyy tweeted that "air defence is currently the number 1 priority in our defense cooperation."

UN rejects Russia's secret ballot over annexed Ukraine territories

The United Nations General Assembly voted to reject Russia's call for the 193-member body to hold a secret ballot later this week on whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine.

The General Assembly decided, with 107 votes in favor, that it would hold a public vote — not a secret ballot — on a draft resolution that condemns Russia's "illegal so-called referenda" and the "attempted illegal annexation."

Diplomats said the vote on the resolution would likely be on Wednesday or Thursday.

For live updates from Monday (October 10), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies