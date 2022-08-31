Fast News

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba called on the EU to ban Russian tourists, describing the measure as appropriate since a majority of Russians supported the country's "genocidal war of aggression" against Kiev, as fighting goes into its 189th day.

The power plant has been seized by Russian forces and operated by Ukrainian workers since the early days of the 6-month-old war. (Reuters)

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

UN inspectors moving to Ukriaine nuclear plant in conflict zone

A convoy of jeeps carrying United Nations nuclear inspectors was crossing Ukraine toward the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia power plant, holding the world's hope that it could help secure the safety of the facility in the middle of a conflict zone and avoid any nuclear catastrophe.

“We are going to a war zone. We are going to occupied territory,” Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said on Wednesday of the unprecedented mission for the UN's nuclear watchdog.

Meanwhile, the Russia-backed local authorities in Zaporizhzhia claimed that Ukrainian forces shelled the territory of the plant and the nearby town of Enerhodar overnight.

Ukraine's Kuleba urges EU to ban Russian tourists

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the European Union to ban Russian tourists, describing the measure as appropriate since a majority of Russians supported the country's "genocidal war of aggression" against Kiev.

"The time for half-measures is gone," Kuleba told Reuters news agency as EU foreign ministers were about to meet in Prague on Wednesday for the second day of talks. "Only a tough and consistent policy can produce results."

He also proposed launching a special program for Russian soldiers who do not want to fight in Ukraine anymore.

Russia says Germany trying to destroy bilateral energy ties

Russia said the German government was doing everything it could to destroy its energy relations with Moscow, hours after state-controlled Gazprom halted gas supplies to Europe via the crucial Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

In a briefing in Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that it was Germany, not the Kremlin, that was trying to completely rupture energy ties between the two countries.

Gazprom halted gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for a maintenance outage which Gazprom says will run until 0100 GMT on September.

IAEA team leaves for its mission to inspect nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/zr6bNrpsXU — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 31, 2022

Gazprom halts pipeline gas flow in new jitters for Europe

Russian energy giant Gazprom has cut off its gas supplies to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for maintenance work, further raising tensions on an already taut electricity market.

The three-day works at a compressor station are "necessary", Gazprom has said, adding that they had to be carried out after "every 1,000 hours of operation".

But Germany's Federal Network Agency chief Klaus Mueller has called it a "technically incomprehensible" decision, warning that it was likely just a pretext by Moscow to wield energy supplies as a threat.

Experience shows that Moscow "makes a political decision after every so-called maintenance", he said, adding that "we'll only know at the beginning of September if Russia does that again".

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy urges Russian troops to flee for their lives as his forces launch offensive to retake southern areas, but Moscow says it has halted the attack, as fighting goes into its 189th day



Follow our live coverage:👇 pic.twitter.com/uDyrjHjJmL — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 31, 2022

For live updates from Tuesday (August 30), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies