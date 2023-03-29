Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 399th day.

Grossi has pushing for a safety agreement between Ukraine and Russia to protect the facility. (Reuters)

Wednesday, March 29, 2023

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog has visited the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in southeastern Ukraine as part of efforts to avert the risk of an atomic accident.

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, arrived at Europe's largest nuclear power plant to review the situation there, an IAEA spokesperson said.

"At the plant now," the spokesperson said.

Moscow and Kiev have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the site of the power station over the last year.

Grossi told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro that his attempt to broker a deal to protect the nuclear plant was still alive, and that he was adjusting the proposals to seek a breakthrough.

1007 GMT — Kremlin says 'hybrid war' with West will last a 'long time'

The Kremlin has said that Russia's confrontation with the West would likely last "a long time", as Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine grinds on into its second year.

"If we talk about the war in a broad sense: the confrontation with Western countries, hybrid war... this will go on for a long time," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Kremlin also said it would defend its athletes, a day after Olympic chiefs recommended they compete as individuals under a neutral flag with no links to the military.

0850 GMT — Russia accuses US of attempts 'to put brakes' on Nord Stream probe



The Russian Embassy in the US has accused Washington of trying "to put the brakes on" attempts to hold an international investigation into last year's explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

German, Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating the undersea explosions that sparked leaks on the two Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea last September.

The Russian Embassy's comments come after the White House released a statement saying the "thorough" investigations conducted by European countries were sufficient.

It said the White House's statement is "an obvious attempt by the authorities to hide behind the back of the allies, to do everything possible to undermine efforts to find out the true circumstances behind the act of sabotage."

0822 GMT — Russia-Belarus linkup does not raise nuclear risk in Ukraine: Polish think tank

The presence of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus does not increase the risk of nuclear conflict in Ukraine, according to an assessment by a Polish think tank.

“It will, however, be another confirmation of the incorporation of Belarus into the Russian military space,” said a report from the Center for Eastern Studies (OSW) in Warsaw.

“Moscow’s actions are facilitated by the constitutional resignation of Belarus from the status of a nuclear-free state, which allows for the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons on its territory.”

0652 GMT — Gazprom to ship over 40 mcm of gas to Europe through Ukraine

Russia's Gazprom has said it would ship 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine.

0436 GMT — Russia kicks off exercises with Yars missile system

Russia has begun exercises with its Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system and several thousand troops, its defence ministry said, in what is likely to be seen as another attempt by Moscow to show off its nuclear strength.

President Vladimir Putin has aimed to make the Yars missile system, which replaced the Topol system, part of Russia's "invincible weapons" and the mainstay of the ground-based component of its nuclear arsenal.

"In total, more than 3,000 military personnel and about 300 pieces of equipment are involved in the exercises," the defence ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging service.

0427 GMT — Russia ramps up cyberattacks on Ukraine allies: analysts

Russia's cyberwar on Ukraine has largely failed and Moscow is increasingly targeting Kiev's European allies, according to US and French analysts.

French defence firm Thales said in a report that Russia was hitting Poland, the Nordic and Baltic countries with an arsenal of cyber weapons aiming to sow divisions and promote anti-war messages.

"Cyberwarfare didn't deliver the game-changing blow that Russia hoped for," Thales' technical director for cyber defence, Ivan Fontarensky, told AFP news agency, highlighting the resilience of Ukraine's defences

Microsoft said in a threat assessment earlier this month that Russian actors had launched attacks in at least 17 European countries in the first six weeks of this year.

0427 GMT — Zelenskyy invites Xi to visit Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the country in an interview with the Associated Press published.

"We are ready to see him here," he told AP.

“Of course, I get all the diplomatic and public and not public (invitations) to president of China, to leader of China. And I want to speak with him”



2227 GMT — Biden calls Putin's nuclear deployment talk 'dangerous'



US President Joe Biden has blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin's stated plan to deploy nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus, branding it "dangerous" talk.

"This is dangerous kind of talk and it's worrisome," Biden told reporters at the White House.

The Kremlin leader announced on Saturday that he was ordering the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, run by fellow leader Alexander Lukashenko as one of Russia's closest allies.

Washington has denounced the plan, which follows over a year of Moscow's attempts to conquer pro-Western Ukraine — a neighbour of both Russia and Belarus.

However, US officials say they have seen no sign of Russia actually moving nuclear weaponry.

"They haven't done that yet," Biden said.

2358 GMT — US wants to play down role in Nord Stream blasts: Russia

The Russian embassy in the US has said Washington is seeking to play down damaging information about the alleged involvement of its intelligence services in last year's blasts that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

The Russian embassy in the US said in a statement posted on its Telegram messaging platform that Washington is doing "everything possible" to prevent "impartial efforts" to establish circumstances around the explosions.

"We see this as an obvious attempt ... to play down information from reputable journalists that is damaging for the United States about the likely direct involvement of American intelligence services," the embassy said in the statement posted in Russian.

Russian forces making no headway in Bakhmut, Avdiivka: Ukraine

Russian forces remain relentless in their attempts to take full control of the bombed-out eastern Ukrainian towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka but were not making progress, Ukrainian military officials have said, as a Russian-installed official claimed otherwise.

The two towns along with nearby communities in the industrial Donetsk region continued to receive the brunt of Russia's attacks, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its latest statement.

"They simply try to exhaust our troops with attack after attack," Serhiy Cherevatiy, spokesperson for the eastern group of Ukrainian troops, said on national TV, reporting 70 shelling incidents in Bakhmut alone.

But the military said Ukrainian fighters continued to successfully repel Russian forces and claimed that Russia was suffering high combat deaths in the offensive.

Verification of any of the battlefield accounts is difficult to ascertain.

Source: AFP