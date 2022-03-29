Fast News

With its aspirations for a quick victory dashed by stiff Ukrainian resistance, Russia is increasingly focusing on grinding down Ukraine's military in the east, as fighting enters its 34th day.

Ukrainian servicemen ride atop tanks in the town of Trostsyanets, Ukraine, on March 28, 2022. (AP)

UN chief wants Ukraine humanitarian ceasefire

The United Nations chief has launched an initiative to immediately explore possible arrangements for "a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine" in order to allow the delivery of desperately needed aid and pave the way for serious political negotiations to end the month-long Russian offensive.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he asked Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths, the head of the UN's worldwide humanitarian operations, to explore the possibility of a ceasefire with Russia and Ukraine. He said Griffiths has already made some contacts.

Guterres told reporters he thinks "this is the moment" for the United Nations "to assume the initiative."

Since Russia's assault on Ukraine on February 24, he said there has been a "senseless loss of thousands of lives," displacement of 10 million people, systematic destruction of homes, schools, hospitals and other essential infrastructure, "and skyrocketing food and energy prices worldwide."

Russian tactics in Ukraine 'repeat' of Syria war

Amnesty International has slammed "war crimes" in Ukraine, as the civilian toll continues to rise after Russia's offensive, likening the situation to the Syrian war.

"What is happening in Ukraine is a repetition of what we have seen in Syria," Agnes Callamard, secretary general of the global rights watchdog, told AFP news agency at the launch of the rights group's annual report on the state of human rights in the world.

"We are beyond indiscriminate attacks. We are in the midst of deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure," she said, accusing Russia of turning humanitarian corridors into "death traps". "We see the same thing here, just as Russia did in Syria". Callamard said the rights lobby group's "observation at this point, is a rise in war crimes," she said.

Amnesty's director in Eastern Europe Marie Struthers concurred, telling a separate briefing in Paris that researchers in Ukraine had "documented the use of the same tactics as in Syria and Chechnya," including attacks on civilians and the use of arms prohibited under international law.

