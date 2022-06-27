Fast News

Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine as world leaders gather in Europe to discuss further sanctions against Moscow while the conflict moves into its 124th day.

Bystanders gather around wreckage of vehicles and a crater after Russian missiles strike Kharkiv. (AFP)

UN: Ukraine conflict could boost illegal drug production

The conflict in Ukraine could allow illegal drug production to flourish, while the opium market's future hinges on the fate of crisis-wracked Afghanistan, the United Nations has warned.

Previous experience from the Middle East and Southeast Asia suggests conflict zones can act as a "magnet" for making synthetic drugs, which can be manufactured anywhere, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in its annual report on Monday.

"This effect may be greater when the conflict area is near large consumer markets."

Ukraine's capacity to produce synthetic drugs could grow as the conflict continues, it added. "You don't have police going around and stopping laboratories" in conflict zones, UNODC expert Angela Me told the AFP news agency.

