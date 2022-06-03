Fast News

Russia's offensive against Ukraine enters its 100th day with no end in sight to the fighting that has killed thousands, uprooted millions and reduced cities to rubble.

After being repelled from around capital Kiev, President Vladimir Putin's troops have set their sights on capturing eastern Ukraine, prompting warnings the conflict could drag on. (AFP)

Friday, June 3, 2022

UN asserts Ukraine 'war will have no winner'

The United Nations has said there would be no victor from Russia's offensive against Ukraine as the conflict entered its 100th day and Moscow's forces pressed deeper into the eastern Donbass region.

"This war has and will have no winner. Rather, we have witnessed for 100 days what is lost: lives, homes, jobs and prospects," Amin Awad, Assistant Secretary-General and United Nations Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine, said in a statement.

After being repelled from around capital Kiev, Moscow's troops have set their sights on capturing the east, prompting warnings the fighting could drag on. Some of the fiercest fighting is now centred on Severodonetsk, 80 percent of which the Russians have seized, but Ukrainian forces are putting up stiff resistance.

Kiev 'has no plans' to attack Russia with US missiles

Ukraine does not plan to use multiple-launch rocket systems it receives from the United States to attack facilities in Russia, a Ukrainian presidential advisor has said.

"Ukraine is waging a defensive war and does not plan to use the MLRS to attack facilities in Russia," Mykhailo Podolyak said in a Twitter post. "Our partners know where their weapons are used."

Ukraine probes deportation of children to Russia as possible genocide

Prosecutors probing what Ukrainian authorities describe as war crimes cases are examining allegations of forcible deportation of children to Russia as they seek to build a genocide indictment, the country’s top prosecutor has told Reuters news agency.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova "we have more than 20 cases about forcible transfer of people" to Russia from various regions across the eastern European country since February 24, the day Moscow's forces attacked Ukraine.

International humanitarian law classifies the forced mass deportation of people during a conflict as a "war crime". And "forcibly transferring children" in particular qualifies as genocide.

Venediktova declined to provide a number for how many victims had been forcibly transferred. A Kremlin spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

From the first days of the war, we started this case about genocide...That's why this forcible transfer of children is very important for us Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova

UK: Russia has missed its Ukraine objectives

Britain's defence ministry has said that on the 100th day of Russia's offensive against Ukraine, Moscow failed to achieve its initial objectives to seize Kiev and Ukrainian centres of government but was achieving tactical success in the Donbas.

"Measured against Russia's original plan, none of the strategic objectives have been achieved," Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a Twitter update, but it said it was achieving tactical success in the eastern region of Donbass and was controlling more than 90 percent of Luhansk Oblast.

Russia is close to capturing all of Luhansk, one of two Ukrainian regions that make up the swathe of land known as Donbass.

Russian service sector shrinks again in May on weak demand

Russia's service sector has shrunk for the third consecutive month in May, under pressure from the impact of Western sanctions and weak demand at home.

The S&P Global purchasing managers index (PMI)'s headline figure of business activity climbed to 48.5 in May from 44.5 in April, though remained below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

"The fall in output reflected weak domestic and foreign demand conditions, with total inflows of new work and new export business decreasing sharply," S&P Global said in a statement.

As the conflict in Ukraine enters its 100th day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia's forces have seized 20% of the country's territory - an area larger than Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg combined.



US to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine 'crimes'

The United States and its allies have vowed to hold Russia accountable for "war crimes" committed by its military forces since they entered Ukraine on February 24, completing 100 days of fighting that has killed thousands and displaced millions of Ukrainians.

US Undersecretary of State Uzra Zeya told a UN Security Council meeting on strengthening accountability and justice for serious violations of international law that in 100 days the world has seen Russian forces bomb maternity hospitals, train stations, apartment buildings and homes and even kill civilians cycling down the street.

Zeya said the United States is working with its allies to support a broad range of international investigations into atrocities in Ukraine.

Ireland's Attorney General Paul Gallagher welcomed efforts over the last three months to support calls for justice in Ukraine, saying Ireland was one of 41 countries that quickly referred the situation in the country to the International Criminal Court.

Zelenskyy: Brutal fighting under way in Donbass

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the fighting was brutal in the eastern Donbass but there has been "some progress" in the city of Sievierodonetsk, where Russian forces have been tightening their grip. He said it was too early to give specifics.

"It’s the toughest there right now. As in the cities and communities nearby – Lysychansk, Bakhmut and others," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation. "There are many cities where the Russian attack is powerful."

Zelenskyy said Russian forces were mobilising people from areas of the Donbass that were already under their control and sending them into battle in the first line of attack, with Russian troops coming in behind them. "The longer the war goes on, the more vile, shameful and cynical things Russia is forever inscribing in its history."

