Russia urges UN states to vote against an "unbalanced and anti-Russian" move at the General Assembly but Ukraine says the resolution calls for a "just and lasting peace", as fighting enters its 364th day.

Kiev hopes to garner the support of at least as many nations as in October, when 143 countries voted for a resolution condemning the annexation of several Ukrainian territories by Russia. (Reuters)

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

The UN General Assembly will meet on Wednesday, two days ahead of the anniversary of the Ukraine war, with Kiev and its allies hoping to garner broad support for a resolution calling for a "just and lasting peace."

The draft resolution, sponsored by some 60 countries, is to be voted on after the close of debate — not expected until at least Thursday.

The text "underscores the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations."

Like previous resolutions, it reaffirms the UN's "commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine" and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Following are the latest updates:

0750 GMT — Zelenskyy plans to attend July NATO summit in Vilnius: Ukraine ambassador

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has plans to attend in person a NATO summit taking place in Vilnius in July, Ukraine's ambassador to Lithuania told local newswire BNS.

Zelenskyy has made only two foreign trips since the war began — one to Washington in December and another to London, Paris and Brussels in February.

The Vilnius summit on July 11-12 will be attended by most leaders of the Atlantic alliance, Lithuania presidential office said. That includes US President Joe Biden, who unexpectedly visited Kiev this week.

"That is our plan," ambassador Petro Beshta said about the Zelenskyy visit in an interview with BNS published on Wednesday.

0728 GMT — Russia's parliament prepares to approve suspension of New START

Russian officials have blamed the US and the West for President Vladimir Putin's decision to suspend Moscow's participation in the New START treaty, as Russia's parliament was set to rubber-stamp the move as early as Wednesday.

Ex-President Dmitry Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said the move was a "long overdue" response to the US and NATO effectively declaring war on Russia.

"This decision was forced on us by the war declared by the United States and other NATO countries on our country. It will have a huge resonance in the world overall and in the United States in particular," Medvedev said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

0414 GMT — Russia's first criminal case against Ukraine's forces goes to court

Russia's first criminal case against a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, accused of forcibly seizing power and ill-treatment of civilians, has gone to court, the state TASS news agency reported.

Russia's Investigative Committee said on the Telegram messaging platform in June that it had charged Senior Sergeant Anton Cherednik of the Marine Corps of Ukraine's forces with the alleged crime of cruel treatment of civilian population.

TASS, citing unnamed sources at the Southern District Military Court in Russia's Rostov-on-Don, said that Cherednik was also charged with murder and training for the purpose of carrying out terrorism.

