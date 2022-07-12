Fast News

Ukraine warns Russian forces are preparing to intensify their fight for key cities in Donbass and bitterly accuses Canada of undermining sanctions against Moscow as fighting enters its 139th day.

Ukrainian army warns Russian troops were likely planning to launch some of their heaviest attacks yet in the Donetsk region. (AFP)

UN to monitor Ukraine fight for violations against children

The United Nations has announced it will start monitoring the fighting in Ukraine and conflicts in Ethiopia, Mozambique and Africa's central Sahel region for violations against children, including killings, injuries, recruitment, rape and other forms of sexual violence.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his annual report to the Security Council on children and armed conflict that those four new conflicts have been added to 21 conflicts that the UN already is monitoring for violations of the rights of children. He said the latter conflicts saw "a high number of grave violations" in 2021.

The UN chief said the protection of children was severely affected by escalating conflicts, the multiplication of armed groups, land mines and improvised explosive devices, explosive weapons in populated areas, intensified humanitarian crises, and violations of humanitarian and human rights law.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies