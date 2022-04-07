Fast News

US and UK announce new sanctions against Russia as Ukraine warns residents in the east to get out "now" ahead of a feared assault – part of a wider Russian offensive in Ukraine that continues on its 43rd day.

US has initiated a resolution to strip Russia of its seat on the UN rights council. (AP)

UNGA to vote on suspending Russia from rights council

The UN General Assembly will vote on a US-initiated resolution to suspend Russia from the world organisation’s leading human rights body over allegations that Russian soldiers killed civilians while retreating from the region around Ukraine's capital.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the call for Russia to be stripped of its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council in the wake of videos and photos of streets in the town of Bucha strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians. Russia has vehemently denied its troops were responsible.

“We believe that the members of the Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine, and we believe that Russia needs to be held accountable,” Thomas-Greenfield said Monday. “Russia’s participation on the Human Rights Council is a farce.”

We cannot let a member state that is subverting every principle we hold dear to continue to sit on the UN Human Rights Council. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the UN

US Senate to decide on trade with Russia

The US Senate will take up legislation to end normal trade relations with Russia and to ban the importation of its oil.

Both bills have been bogged down in the Senate, frustrating lawmakers who want to ratchet up the US response to Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Russian President Vladimir Putin needs to be held accountable for what Schumer said were war crimes against Ukraine.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Delay on Russia oil embargo decision is costing lives

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the democratic world to reject Russian oil and said the failure to quickly agree to an embargo was costing Ukrainian lives.

"The embargo on Russian oil supply will still be applied. The format will be found. The only question is how many more Ukrainian men, how many more Ukrainian women, the Russian military will have time to kill, so that you, some politicians –– and we know who you are –– will borrow some determination somewhere," Zelenskyy said.

It comes as Ukrainian authorities say nearly 5,000 people were evacuated from combat areas ahead of a feared Russian attack in the eastern regions.

Russia accuses Ukraine of disrupting prisoner exchange



Russia has said that Ukraine at the last minute refused to carry out an earlier agreed exchange of "prisoners of war".

"The list of 251 servicemen declared for exchange was repeatedly shortened. The number of prisoners of war for the exchange was repeatedly reduced. The list agreed at the last stage in the amount of only 38 servicemen was also suddenly revoked this morning by the Ukrainian side without explanation," said Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of Russia’s National Defence Management Center.

