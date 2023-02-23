Fast News

UN General Assembly marks one year since Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine, voting overwhelmingly for "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" and again demanding Russia withdraw its troops and stop fighting.

A view of United Nations headquarters marking the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine on February 23, 2023 in New York City. (AFP)

Friday, February 24, 2023

UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine

The United Nations has voted overwhelmingly to demand Russia "immediately" and "unconditionally" withdraw its troops from Ukraine, marking the one-year anniversary of the war with a call for a "just and lasting" peace.

In the UN General Assembly, 141 members voted in favour of the resolution, which reaffirms support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, seven opposed it, and 32 abstained, including China, Pakistan and India.

The 141-7 vote with 32 abstentions was slightly below the highest vote for the five previous resolutions approved by the 193-member world body since Russia sent troops and tanks across the border into its smaller neighbour on February 24, 2022.

The General Assembly has become the most important UN body dealing with Ukraine because the Security Council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, is paralysed by Russia's veto power. Its resolutions are not legally binding, unlike Security Council resolutions, but serve as a barometre of world opinion.

Foreign ministers and diplomats from more than 75 countries addressed the assembly during two days of debate, with many urging support for the resolution that upholds Ukraine's territorial integrity, a basic principle of the UN.Charter that all countries must subscribe to when they join the world organisation.

For our live updates from Thursday (February 23), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies