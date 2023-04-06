Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 407th day.

Washington and Moscow have both denied involvement and each has blamed the other, but public prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a statement it was "still unclear" who was behind the sabotage.

Thursday, April 6, 2023

A Swedish prosecutor leading a probe into the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines carrying gas from Russia to Germany has said it was "still unclear" who was responsible for the incident.

Four large gas leaks were discovered on Nord Stream's two pipelines off the Danish island of Bornholm at the end of September, with seismic institutes recording two underwater explosions just prior to that.

The pipelines had been at the centre of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation to Western sanctions over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Washington and Moscow have both denied involvement and each has blamed the other, but public prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a statement it was "still unclear" who was behind the sabotage.

"Our primary assumption is that a state is behind it," the prosecutor explained. Traces of explosive have already been found," Ljungqvist told AFP news agency.

0952 GMT — Xi says China, France urge int'l community to avoid escalation of Ukraine crisis

China and France urge the international community to avoid an escalation of the Ukraine crisis, Chinese President Xi Jinping has said.

Europe is an independent pole in a multi-polar world and China supports its strategic autonomy, Xi said in a joint media conference with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron.

Earlier, Macron urged Xi to reason with Russia and help bring an end to the war in Ukraine as the two held the first of a series of high-level meetings in Beijing.

"The Russian aggression in Ukraine has dealt a blow to (international) stability," Macron told Xi. "I know I can count on you to bring back Russia to reason and everyone back to the negotiating table."

READ MORE: France's Macron meets China's Xi as EU leaders begin Beijing talks

"The Russian aggression in Ukraine has dealt a blow to (international) stability," Macron told Xi. "I know I can count on you to bring back Russia to reason and everyone back to the negotiating table."

0855 GMT — Russian girl taken from father over Ukraine sketch given to estranged mother

A Russian child who was taken away from her father last month after she drew a picture in support of Ukraine at school has been handed by authorities to her estranged mother.

In early March Russian authorities separated 13-year-old Maria Moskalyova from her single father Alexei Moskalyov, and placed her in a rehabilitation centre in her small town of Yefremov, south of Moscow.

Her father last week made the shock move of fleeing house arrest while a Russian court found him guilty of "discrediting" the Russian army and given a two-year prison sentence. Authorities detained him in the Belarusian capital Minsk.

Ahead of the trial, Russia's children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova — wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for her role in "deporting" Ukrainian children — announced Maria had been given to her mother.

0744 GMT — Russia claims NATO, concept of security are ‘incompatible things’

Marking this week’s 74th anniversary of NATO on a negative note, Russia has claimed that the military alliance is “incompatible” with international security.

“Everything is being done to make the world even more dangerous, in order to prevent the existence of alternative centres of power that can undermine the hegemony of the West," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed in a commentary published by the ministry.

"In general, it can be stated with confidence that security and NATO are incompatible things."

0727 GMT — Swedish prosecutor says still unclear who behind Nord Stream sabotage

It remains unclear who was behind the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines connecting Russia and Germany which spewed gas into the Baltic last year, Sweden's prosecution authority, which is investigating the incident, has said.

"We are working unconditionally and turning over every stone and leaving nothing to chance," prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a statement.

"Our hope is to be able to confirm who has committed this crime, but it should be noted that it likely will be difficult given the circumstances."

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada has called for the immediate release of a Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia on spying charges.

0339 GMT — Canada's Trudeau speaks to Biden, calls on Russia to release WSJ reporter

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada has called for the immediate release of a Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia on spying charges.

Russia's Federal Security Service said reporter Evan Gershkovich, a US citizen, was arrested last week because he was "suspected of spying in the interests of the American government".

The Wall Street Journal denied Gershkovich was spying. The White House has called the espionage charge, which carries a prison term of up to 20 years, "ridiculous".

"The prime minister and the president spoke about Russia’s illegal detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and called for his immediate release," Trudeau's office said in a statement following a telephone call between the leaders.

2200 GMT — Tough situation for Ukrainians in Bakhmut

Ukraine's Zelenskyy has said Ukrainian troops are facing a difficult situation in the battle for Bakhmut and the military would take "corresponding" decisions to protect them if they risked being encircled by Russian forces.

"We are in Bakhmut and the enemy does not control it," Zelenskyy said, refuting claims by Russian forces that they had captured the city, in ruins after months of attritional warfare and bombardment.

"For me, the most important is not to lose our soldiers and of course if there is a moment of even hotter events and the danger we could lose our personnel because of encirclement - of course the corresponding correct decisions will be taken by generals there," Zelenskyy said, apparently referring to withdrawal.

The battle for Bakhmut, one of the last urban centres yet to fall to Russia in eastern Donetsk province, has proven one of the bloodiest of Russia's offensive, now in its 14th month.

