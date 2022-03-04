Fast News

An apartment building damaged following a shelling on the town of Irpin, 26 kilometers west of Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP)

Saturday, March 5, 2022

UNSC to hold emergency meeting over Ukraine

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Monday on the humanitarian crisis triggered in Ukraine by the Russian invasion, diplomats have said.

After this public session, the 15 members of the council will confer behind closed doors to discuss a possible draft resolution, a diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP.

This latter meeting has been proposed by Mexico and France, who are pushing a draft that calls for an end to hostilities in Ukraine, unhindered flow of humanitarian aid and protection of civilians.

But it has run into obstacles, namely a warning from the United States that it will not support such a draft unless it states explicitly that Russia has caused the humanitarian crisis, another diplomat told AFP.

France originally wanted a vote last Tuesday but it did not happen.

Now, diplomats say France has shifted and in light of US criticism is no longer pushing for a vote as quickly as before.

Any draft resolution that criticizes Russia by name is doomed because Russia has veto power on the Security Council.

Russia's Shoygu, UN chief discuss Ukraine, humanitarian corridor

Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu discussed the situation in Ukraine with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres via telephone.

The Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement that Shoygu informed Guterres about Russia's motives to start a special military operation, citing "Ukraine's unwillingness to implement the Minsk Agreement for 8 years, infiltration of people with neo-Nazi views in army and state bodies, shelling of Donbas regions."

In addition, last year Western countries significantly increased arms deliveries to Ukraine, "preparing Kiev to resolve the conflict by force," said Shoygu.

"The support of Western countries inspired Kiev to such an extent that it announced claims to possess nuclear weapons. The meaning of Ukraine's existence has become hostile opposition to Russia, through the efforts of the West, it has turned into a territory from which a serious threat to Russia's security emanates," he said.

Shoygu reassured Guterres that Russian armed forces use "only high-precision weapons, and only to disable the military infrastructure."

"The Russian army does not threaten civilians, does not fire at civilian objects, and fully complies with the requirements of international humanitarian law," said Shoygu.

The Russian defence minister told the UN chief that "nationalist and neo-Nazi formations, in which there are also foreign mercenaries, use civilians as a human shield," place tanks, artillery, mortars and multiple launch rocket systems in residential areas, drawing response fire at peaceful people.

Shoygu also asked Guterres to urge Ukrainian authorities to create human corridors for foreigners, including students, who were "taken hostage by neo-Nazis."

US calls Russia's nuclear facility attack 'war crime'

The US Embassy in Ukraine said that attacking a nuclear power plant is a war crime after Russia seized a Ukrainian nuclear facility that is the biggest in Europe.

The statement on the embassy's Twitter account went further than any US characterisation of Russia's actions in Ukraine since it launched its invasion on Feb. 24.

"It is a war crime to attack a nuclear power plant. Putin's shelling of Europe's largest nuclear plant takes his reign of terror one step further," US Embassy Kiev said in its post.

Russia's defense ministry blamed a fire at the plant on a "monstrous attack" by Ukrainian saboteurs and said its forces were in control.

Rights groups have alleged violations of international war crimes law in Ukraine, including the targeting of civilians, as well as indiscriminate attacks on schools and hospitals.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy slams NATO for failing to create 'no-fly zone'

In a bitter and emotional speech, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying it will fully untie Russia’s hands as it escalates its attack from the air.

“All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity,” he said in a nighttime address.

“The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages by refusing to create a no-fly zone.”

On Friday, NATO refused to impose a no-fly zone, warning that to do so could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia.

“All that the alliance was able to do today was to pass through its procurement system 50 tons of diesel fuel for Ukraine. Perhaps so we could burn the Budapest Memorandum,” Zelenskyy said, referring to the 1994 security guarantees given to Ukraine in exchange for the withdrawal of its Soviet-era nuclear weapons.

“You will not be able to pay us off with liters of fuel for the liters of our blood, shed for our common Europe.”

He said Ukrainians will continue to resist and have already destroyed Russia’s plans for a lightning invasion “having endured nine days of darkness and evil.”

“We are warriors of light,” he said. “The history of Europe will remember this forever.”

Kamala Harris to visit Eastern Europe amid Russian invasion

The White House has announced that US Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Poland and Romania next week to meet with officials to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine and impact the war is having on the region.

Harris’ agenda for the March 9 to 11 visit to Warsaw and Bucharest is expected to center on economic, security and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.

“The Vice President’s meetings will also focus on how the United States can further support Uk raine’s neighbors as they welcome and care for refugees fleeing violence,” said the vice president’s deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh.

President Joe Biden spoke on Friday with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda.

Poland is assisting about 700,000 Ukrainians and others who have fled the war so far. The United States has also more than doubled its military presence in Poland, which is a member of NATO, to 9,000 troops in recent weeks.





