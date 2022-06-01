Fast News

Russia seizes half of Sievierodonetsk, a strategic city in eastern Ukraine, and the US decides to send advanced rocket systems to Kiev as fighting enters 98th day.

Since failing to capture Kiev in the early stages of fighting, Russia's army has narrowed its focus, hammering Donbass cities in eastern Ukraine with relentless artillery and missile barrages. (AFP)

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

US 'adding fuel to the fire' with new arms supplies: Kremlin

The Kremlin has accused Washington of "adding fuel to the fire" by planning to supply Ukraine with advanced missile systems, while it said Moscow was taking measures to "minimise" the effects of a partial oil embargo imposed by EU countries.

"We believe that the United States is adding fuel to the fire deliberately and on purpose," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. Separately, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov suggested that the planned delivery of the new weapons increases the risk of drawing the United States into direct conflict with Russia.

On the fresh EU sanctions, the Kremlin said they "will have a negative effect for Europe, us and the whole global energy market". "But a reorientation is under way (in Russia) that will allow us to minimise the negative consequences," Peskov told reporters.

(The US seeks to) wage war to the last Ukrainian in order to inflict, as they say, a strategic defeat on Russia Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov

Russian gas exports drop 27 percent in January-May: Gazprom

Russia's Gazprom has said its gas exports to countries outside of the former Soviet Union dropped by more than a quarter year-on-year between January and May after losing several European clients.

Exports to countries outside the region totalled 61 billion cubic metres, a 27.6 percent fall from the same period last year, the energy giant said in a statement. Gazprom added that gas deliveries to China via the "Power of Siberia" pipeline were increasing, but it did not provide any figures.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, Moscow has demanded that clients from "unfriendly countries" — including EU member states — pay for their gas in roubles. The new requirement is seen as a measure to sidestep Western financial sanctions.

Germany to send Kiev anti-aircraft missiles, radar systems

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said his country will supply Ukraine with modern anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems, stepping up arms deliveries amid criticism that Germany isn’t doing enough to help Kiev fend off Russia.

Scholz told lawmakers that the government has decided to provide Ukraine with IRIS-T SLM missiles developed by Germany together with other NATO nations. He said Germany will also supply Ukraine with radar systems to help locate enemy artillery.

The announcement comes as Ukrainian forces are engaged in a grinding battle for the eastern industrial region of the Donbass.

Pope says wheat can't be 'weapon of war', urges lifting of Ukraine block

Pope Francis has appealed to authorities to lift the block on wheat exports from Ukraine, saying the grain cannot be used as a "weapon of war".

Speaking at his general audience to thousands of people in St. Peter's Square, he said the block should be lifted because many millions of people depend on wheat from Ukraine, particularly in the world's poorest countries.

Russia says will find ways to supply grain, fertilisers despite sanctions

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said Moscow will find ways to supply markets with Russian grain and fertilisers despite Western sanctions, RIA news agency has reported.

President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia was willing to facilitate Ukrainian wheat exports through the Black Sea, as well as shipments of Russian fertiliser, if sanctions were eased, according to a Kremlin readout of talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Russia cutting off natural gas to Denmark, company says

Denmark’s largest energy company said Russia is cutting off its gas supply as of Wednesday because it refused to pay in roubles, the latest escalation over European energy amid the Ukraine crisis.

Russia previously halted natural gas supplies to Finland, Poland and Bulgaria for refusing a demand to pay in roubles. And on Tuesday, the tap was turned off to the Netherlands.

Danish energy company Orsted said it still expected to be able to serve its customers. “We stand firm in our refusal to pay in rubles, and we’ve been preparing for this scenario,” Orsted CEO Mads Nipper said.

Battle for east rages, Zelenskyy slams Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said "given the presence of large-scale chemical production in Sievierodonetsk, the Russian army's strikes there, including blind air bombing, are just crazy". Russian forces allegedly struck a nitric acid tank in the city on Tuesday, prompting a "stay-at-home" alert for citizens.

One of the industrial hubs on Russia's path to taking the eastern Luhansk region, Sievierodonetsk has become a target of massive Russian firepower. The battle for the strategic eastern city has grown in intensity in recent days, with heavy casualties on both the Ukrainian and Russian sides.

The situation on the eastern frontline in Donbass, meanwhile, has become increasingly desperate, with Ukrainian towns facing near-constant shelling from Russian forces.

Over half of Sievierodonetsk now with Russia: UK

Russian forces have pushed closer to the centre of Ukraine's Sieverodonetsk as fighting intensified over May 30-31, Britain's defence ministry has said.

"Over half of the town is likely now occupied by Russian forces, including Chechen fighters," the ministry said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter. Regional authorities too said that Russians now controlled most of the destroyed city.

"The Russians are storming, consolidating in the centre of Sievierodonetsk, while continuing to destroy infrastructure and industrial facilities," Luhansk region governor Sergiy Gaiday wrote on Telegram.

Report: China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes

China has barred Russia’s airlines from flying foreign-owned jetliners into its airspace, Russian news outlet RBK has reported, after President Vladimir Putin threw the aircrafts' ownership into doubt by allowing them to be re-registered in Russia to avoid seizure under sanctions over Moscow’s attack on Ukraine.

The European Union banned the sale or lease of aircraft to Russian carriers in February. Putin responded by approving the re-registration measure in March, which prompted suggestions foreign owners may never recover planes worth billions of dollars.

China’s air regulator asked all foreign carriers last month to update ownership information, RBK said, citing two unidentified sources. It said Russian airlines that couldn’t provide documents showing their aircraft were “de-registered abroad” were barred. The Civil Aviation Administration of China didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

Denmark votes on joining EU's common defence policy

Traditionally eurosceptic Denmark votes in a referendum on whether to overturn its opt-out on the EU's common defence policy after Russia's attack on Ukraine. Polls opened at 8:00 am (0600GMT) and close at 8:00 pm. Final results are due around 11:00 pm.

The vote comes on the heels of neighbouring Finland's and Sweden's applications for NATO membership, as the Ukraine conflict forces countries in Europe to rethink their security policies.

More than 65 percent of Denmark's 4.3 million voters are expected to vote in favour of dropping the exemption, an opinion poll published suggested. Analysts' predictions have, however, been cautious, given the low voter turnout expected in a country that has often said "no" to more EU integration.

Biden: US to send high-tech rockets to Ukraine

The Biden administration has announced that it will send Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems, a critical weapon that Ukrainian leaders have been begging for as they struggle to stall Russian progress in the Donbass region.

The US plan tries to strike a balance between the desire to help Ukraine battle ferocious Russian artillery barrages while not providing arms that could allow Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia and trigger an escalation in the war.

In a guest essay published on Tuesday in The New York Times, Biden confirmed that he's decided to "provide the Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine."The United States is sending M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), to Ukraine, a US official confirmed, ending days of speculation over the latest upgrade of military aid to Kiev.

A US official told reporters the weapons being sent are Himars, or the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, which have precision-guided munitions and a longer range than those currently deployed by Ukraine. (AFP Archive)

