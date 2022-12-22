Fast News

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says "just peace" with Russia means no compromises on sovereignty, territorial integrity as Russia-Ukraine conflict enters its 301st day.

Zelenskyy began a historic address to the US Congress with a defiant message, telling lawmakers: "Ukraine is alive and kicking." (AFP)

Thursday, December 22. 2022

US aid for Ukraine is 'investment,' not 'charity' - Zelenskyy

US assistance for Ukraine is not charity but rather an investment in security, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told American lawmakers in Washington.

"Your money is not charity, it's an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way," Zelenskyy said during an address to a joint session of Congress.

He also vowed his country would never surrender to Russia as he addressed a joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday night.

"Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender," Zelensky said.

Biden says delivery of US Patriot system to Ukraine is 'not escalatory' and is 'defensive' after Russia warned Washington against providing anti-air system to Ukraine pic.twitter.com/QEoQOC6ZfN — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) December 21, 2022

Zelesnkyy: 'Just peace' means no territorial compromises

A "just peace" ending the war in Ukraine means making no compromises on the country's territorial integrity, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in Washington after meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden.

"For me as a president, 'just peace' is no compromises as to the sovereignty, freedom and territorial integrity of my country; the payback for all the damages inflicted by Russian aggression," Zelenskyy said through a translator at a news conference alongside his US counterpart Joe Biden.

Zelesnkyy says US defence system will be crucial to Ukraine's defences

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a US promise to provide the Patriot surface-to-air missile defence system was an important step in creating an effective air shield.

"This is the only way that we can deprive the 'terrorist' state of its main instrument of terror - the possibility to hit our cities, our energy," Zelenskyy told at White House news conference.

Biden confident about Western support to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden said he was confident the Western alliance would remain united behind Ukraine.

"I'm not at all worried about holding the alliance," Biden told reporters after the meeting with Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy.

"I feel very good about solidarity and support for Ukraine," Biden said.

Ukraine shelling attack injures two top pro-Russia officials in Donetsk

A former Russian deputy prime minister and a pro-Moscow official were injured when Ukrainian forces shelled the eastern city of Donetsk, Russian news agencies said.

Donetsk, controlled by pro-Moscow troops, is in the industrial Donbas region, the epicentre of recent bitter fighting between Russia and Ukraine.

One of the injured men was Dmitry Rogozin, a former Russian deputy prime minister who is giving military advice to two occupied regions of Ukraine that Moscow claims as its own, an aide told Tass news agency, his life was not in danger.

For live updates from Wednesday (December 21), click HERE.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies