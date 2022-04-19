Fast News

Russia launches a major offensive into eastern Ukraine in a new phase of its offensive – now in its 55th day – after being thwarted in efforts to capture the capital Kiev.

In the south, Russia continues its push to capture the besieged port city of Mariupol, where the last remaining Ukrainian forces have taken a final stand. (AP)

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

US, allies to meet over Ukraine as conflict escalates in east

US President Joe Biden will convene a meeting of allies to discuss the Ukraine conflict, after Kiev announced Russia had launched a major new offensive in the east of the country.

The meeting on Tuesday, announced on Biden's schedule, "is part of our regular coordination with allies and partners in support of Ukraine," an official told AFP news agency, without naming who would be included on the video call.

It will also cover "efforts to hold Russia accountable," the White House said.

Kiev: Russia focuses on Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Ukrainian military’s General Staff has said Russian forces are focusing their efforts on taking full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the east.

It noted that a “new phase of war” began on Monday when “the occupiers made an attempt to break through our defences along nearly the entire frontline in the Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions.”

It said in a statement issued early on Tuesday that “the Russian military has continued to blockade and shell Mariupol and to deal missile strikes on other cities.”

We can now confirm that Russian troops have begun the battle for Donbass, which they have been preparing for a long time. A large part of the Russian army is now dedicated to this offensive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Russia: Village near border hit by Ukraine

Ukrainian forces have struck a village near Russia's border with Ukraine, wounding one resident, the governor of the Russian province of Belgorod has said.

It was not immediately clear whether the strike referred to by governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in posts on messaging app Telegram was carried out by artillery, mortars, missiles or was an aerial attack.

Elderly evacuated from Donetsk region hospice



A hospice in Ukraine's Donetsk region has been evacuated while the sound of defence artillery foreshadowed a renewed offensive by Russian forces into the country's east.

At least 35 men and women, some in wheelchairs and most with walking difficulties, were helped by volunteers to flee the region that has been under attack by Russian forces since February.

The head of the hospice, Evgeniy Tkachov, had been working with the United Nations to organise the evacuation.

Ukraine says it repelled seven attacks by Russia

The Ukrainian military has announced repelling seven attacks by Russian forces in the past day and claimed to destroy 37 military vehicles and five aircraft.

The attacks were repelled in the direction of Luhansk and Donetsk, according to a statement from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Ten tanks, 18 armoured vehicles, eight vehicles and an artillery system of the enemy were destroyed by the Ukrainian defenders," the statement said, adding the Ukrainian air defence forces shot down a Su-30 fighter jet and four Orlan-10 type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) belonging to the Russian army in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region.

For live updates from Monday (April 18), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies