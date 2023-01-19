Fast News

Western allies pledge billions of dollars in weapons for Kiev and some promise to send tanks but Berlin gives no sign of lifting veto on deliveries it fears would provoke Moscow, as fighting rages on day 331.

Bradleys are still used by US Army, although it has been looking for a replacement for years, according to AP news agency. (AP Archive)

Friday, January 20, 2023

2300 GMT — Bradley, Stryker among new US weaponry for Kiev

The United States has announced a massive new package of arms and munitions for Ukraine as the country prepares for a new stage of war against Russia.

The package does not feature battle tanks requested by Kiev, but includes 59 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, 90 Stryker Armoured Personnel Carriers, Avenger air defence systems, large and small munitions, according to a Pentagon statement.

2149 GMT — Zelenskyy expects powerful western military support

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is waiting for a "decision from one European capital that will activate the prepared chains of cooperation on tanks."

"I believe that the strength of German leadership will remain unchanged," said Zelenskyy in his new video-address, while also thanking the European Council President Charles Michel "who very clearly calls on Europe to make a decision on tanks."

"I am grateful to Estonia for another — and the largest — package of military assistance from this country. For howitzers and ammunition, I thank Sweden for a new military package. For the NLAW, Archers and APCs, I am grateful to Denmark for the decision to purchase Caesars for our soldiers," he said.

Zelenskyy added: "I thank Lithuania for the new military package. For anti-aircraft guns, ammunition and helicopters. And as we prepare for tomorrow's Ramstein (regular coordination meeting of Ukraine's Western allies at the United States' Ramstein Air Base in Germany), we expect strong decisions."

2100 GMT — US throws its weight behind Crimea mission

The Pentagon has said that the US would continue to support Ukraine in the event of a potential operation by Kiev to take back Crimea.

"This department has said that we will be with Ukraine for as long as it takes. That includes an operation in Crimea," said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh at a press conference.

"The Ukrainians make the decisions about their operations and when they conduct them. Crimea is a part of Ukraine.

"We've made that very clear from the beginning. If they decide to conduct an operation within Crimea, they're well in their bounds. That is a sovereign part of their country that was illegally invaded by Russia in 2014," said Singh.

