Fast News

IMF member countries issue a near-unanimous call for Russia to end its aggression in Ukraine, calling conflict -- now in its 234th day -- the single biggest factor fuelling inflation and slowing the global economy.

New package brings total US military assistance to Ukraine to $18.3 billion since the start of Joe Biden's administration, (Reuters Archive)

Saturday, October 15, 2022

US unveils new defence package for Ukraine

The United States will send an additional $725 million in military assistance to Ukraine, the State Department and Pentagon have announced.

The aid comes "in the wake of Russia's brutal missile attacks on civilians across Ukraine," and "the mounting evidence of atrocities by Russia's forces," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

This newest package includes more ammunition for the HIMARS rocket system and brings the total US military assistance to Ukraine to $18.3 billion since the start of Joe Biden's administration, the Department of Defense said in a separate statement.

Riyadh announces humanitarian aid package for Ukraine

Saudi Arabia will provide $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Saudi state news agency SPA said, adding that PM Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The prime minister expressed the kingdom's readiness to continue efforts of mediation and support everything that contributes to de-escalation, SPA added.

For live updates from Friday (October 14), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies