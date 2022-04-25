Fast News

Russia's offensive in Ukraine enters its third month with thousands dead and millions displaced, as Kiev desperately seeks relief for Ukrainians trapped in the battered city of Mariupol.

Russian military reports hitting 423 Ukrainian targets overnight, including fortified positions and troop concentrations. (AFP)

Australia, NZ show support for Ukraine at ANZAC Day commemorations

Thousands of people have gathered across Australia and New Zealand to honour military personnel on Anzac Day, after the pandemic cancelled or limited public gatherings and commemorations in the past two years.

Today, Anzac Day honours all Australian and New Zealand troops from all conflicts.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who faces an election next month, attended the dawn service in the Northern Territory city of Darwin, where be paid tribute to the people of Ukraine who are fighting the Russian offensive.

"On this particular day, as we honour those who fought for our liberty and freedom, we stand with the people of Ukraine who do the same thing at this very moment," Morrison said.

Across the Tasman sea New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Russia's "invasion" of Ukraine shows peace cannot be taken for granted. "In New Zealand we may feel a great distance from this conflict, but we are all inextricably linked to what it represents," Ardern said in her Anzac Day address in Auckland.

Ukraine: Civilians in steelworks beg for aid



A newly released video shows Ukrainian children in an underground bunker receiving Easter presents. The video was released by the far-right Azov Battalion, which is among Ukrainian forces at the Azovstal steelworks where soldiers and civilians have been holed up under a Russian attack.

One of the women in the video begs for help from world leaders and says she and others stuck under the plant are tired of the bombing and are desperate for their freedom.

"We want to live in our city, in our country. We are tired of these bombings, constant airstrikes on our land. How much longer will this continue?" she says through tears.

