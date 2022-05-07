Fast News

Moscow has focused on southern and eastern Ukrainian regions as Western nations have announced new rounds of military assistance to Kiev to fight against Russia as the conflict enters 73rd day.

This handout picture taken and released by the Donetsk People Republic Ministry of transport on May 5, 2022 shows municipal workers changed Ukrainian road signs to Russian outside the city of Mariupol. (AFP)

Saturday, May 7, 2022

US announces new Ukraine aid worth $150 million

US President Joe Biden announced another package of military assistance for Ukraine on Friday as dozens of civilians were evacuated from Mariupol's besieged steelworks, the last pocket of resistance against Russian troops in the pulverized port city.

Worth $150 million, the latest US security assistance for the "brave people of Ukraine" would include artillery munitions and radars, Biden said. A senior US official said it included counter-artillery radars used for detecting the source of enemy fire, and electronic jamming equipment.

Friday's new batch brings the total value of US weaponry sent to Ukraine since the attacks began to $3.8 billion —and the president urged Congress to further approve a huge $33 billion package including $20 billion in military aid, "to strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield and at the negotiating table."

UK donates additional mobile generators to Ukraine

The UK government said it would give Ukraine 287 mobile generators in addition to the 569 generators it had donated earlier.

The new generators, which are enough to power nearly 8,000 homes, will be used for hospitals, shelters and other essential services in the face of ongoing destruction in eastern Ukraine, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said in a statement.

The government has also relaxed rules on support for overseas fossil fuels to boost supply of vital energy to Ukraine, the statement added.

Italy orders seizure of yacht linked to Russian president

The Italian government ordered police to impound a luxury yacht worth some $700 million that allegedly has been linked in the media to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The sleek, six-deck Scheherazade had been undergoing repairs in the Italian port of Marina di Carrara since September, but recent activity at the dockside suggested that the crew might be preparing to put to sea.

A source with direct knowledge of a weeks-long investigation into the vessel said police believed the owner was Eduard Khudainatov, the former chief of Russian energy giant Rosneft who is not currently a target of EU sanctions.

Kiev: Dozens of Ukrainians evacuated from Azovstal

Fifty Ukrainians were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in the battered city of Mariupol on Friday, officials in Kiev said.

"Today we were able to evacuate from Azovstal 50 women, children and elderly people," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Telegram.

Vereshchuk accused Russia of violating the promised ceasefire. "The convoy had to stand near Azovstal the whole day. Fighting and provocations were going on there," Vereshchuk wrote.

Zelenskyy: Negotiations under way for trapped in Azovstal

Ukraine is working on a diplomatic effort to save defenders trapped in Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks and this involves influential intermediaries and states, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy, who made the remarks in a late night video address, did not give details.

