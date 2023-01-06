Fast News

Russian and Ukrainian forces reportedly exchange artillery fire at front line in Ukraine, even after Moscow ordered its troops to stop shooting for a unilateral truce that was firmly rejected by Kiev, as fighting enters its 317th day.

"All this means more protection for Ukrainians and all Europeans against any kind of Russian terror," says Zelenskyy. (Reuters Archive)

Saturday, January 7, 2023

Zelenskyy hails supply of 'more cannons and shells'

A US commitment to supplying Kiev with Bradley Fighting Vehicles for the first time is exactly what Ukraine needs, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in a video address.

"For the first time, we will receive Bradley armoured vehicles — this is exactly what is needed," Zelenskyy said, thanking US President Joe Biden and the US Congress.

Zelenskyy also thanked Germany, which will send Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles and a Patriot air defence.

"So, as of now, there are more air defence systems, more armoured vehicles, western tanks — which is a first — more cannons and shells ... and all this means more protection for Ukrainians and all Europeans against any kind of Russian terror," he said.

US calls Russia's ceasefire a 'cynical' ploy

The United States has said that strikes in eastern Ukraine showed that a Christmas ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin was a "cynical" ploy.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price recalled that he had called the ceasefire "nothing but cynical" when Putin announced it Thursday and Price told reporters: "I think that assessment has been borne out given what we've seen over the course of the day."

US says Russia's war aims lack manpower, morale

President Vladimir Putin's aim of seizing Ukrainian territory has not changed, but Russian forces continue to suffer from military weaknesses, including the amount of troops they have, the Pentagon said, as Washington hopes the latest record weapons package for Kiev will help Ukraine retake territory occupied by Russia.

"Putin has not given up his aims of dominating Ukraine and continuing to acquire Ukraine's territory," said Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary of defence focusing on Russia and Ukraine.

"But the reality of Russian weaknesses, the Russian armed forces weaknesses has collided with those aims," Cooper said, adding that Russian troops also suffer from low morale

