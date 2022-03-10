Fast News

All eyes are on Türkiye as it hosts top diplomats of Ukraine and Russia for direct talks between them even as Russia steps up its offensive with fears mounting capital Kiev would be encircled.

Western countries believe Ukraine's crisis is likely to get worse as Moscow's forces step up their bombardment of cities. (AA)

Thursday, March 10, 2022

US House votes to rush $13.6 billion to Ukraine

US lawmakers have advanced aid totalling almost $14 billion for war-torn Ukraine as part of a giant blueprint to fund federal agencies and avoid a damaging government shutdown at home.

Western countries believe Ukraine's crisis is likely to get worse as Moscow's forces step up their bombardment of cities in response to what appears to be stronger Ukrainian resistance and heavier Russian losses than anticipated.

Russian forces are placing military equipment on farms and amid residential buildings in the northern city of Chernihiv, Ukraine's military said.

In the south, Russians in civilian clothes are advancing on the city of Mykolaiv, a Black Sea shipbuilding centre of a half-million people, it said.

The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, is building up defences in cities in the north, south and east, and forces around Kiev are "holding the line" against the Russian offensive, authorities said.

International leaders and Ukraine have accused Russia of a "barbaric" attack on a children's hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol, as civilians continued to bear the brunt of the conflict two weeks into Moscow's invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 35,000 civilians had managed to flee cities under Russian attack, but there was little relief in Mariupol where the mayor said the relentless bombardment had killed over 1,200 civilians in the nine-day siege.

Zelenskyy shared video footage showing massive destruction at the recently refurbished hospital in the southern port city, condemning the attack as a "war crime."

For live updates from Wednesday (March 9) click 👉🏽 here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies