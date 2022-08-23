Fast News

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces new format of cooperation dubbed the "Kiev Initiative" that aims to deepen relations with European countries as Russian attacks continue for the 181st day.

Western officials have warned of a possible escalation in fighting in Ukraine this week, as Wednesday marks six months since Russia's assault. (David Goldman / AP)

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

US embassy issues new security alert for Ukraine, urges US citizens to leave

Warning of an increased possibility of Russian military strikes on Ukraine in the coming days around Ukrainian independence day, the US Embassy in Kiev has again urged US citizens to leave if they can.

"The US Embassy urges US citizens to depart Ukraine now using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so," the embassy said in an alert on its website, repeating the advice of previous security warnings.

Polish president in Kiev to discuss support for Ukraine



Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Kiev for a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reaffirm Poland's support in the conflict with Russia and urge fresh sanctions on Moscow.

Ukraine's border guard agency shared footage of Duda arriving by train in Kiev on Tuesday morning with the caption: "We welcome our friend to the capital".

"The presidents will discuss what other assistance Poland can provide, but also how Poland can politically help to persuade other countries to help," the head of the Polish president's office Pawel Szrot said at a press conference in Warsaw.

Hundreds mourn Russian nationalist's daughter killed in car bomb



Hundreds gathered for the Moscow funeral of Daria Dugina, the daughter of prominent ultranationalist intellectual Alexander Dugin, who was killed in a car bombing that Russia blames on Ukraine.

Ukraine denies any involvement.

Mourners – many carrying flowers – paid their respects at a hall in Moscow's Ostankino TV centre where her black-and-white portrait was displayed over an open casket.

Ukraine war having 'devastating knock-on effects': Red Cross



The Ukraine conflict is stretching the entire humanitarian system and could have lasting impacts on the ability of organisations to tackle emergencies worldwide, the Red Cross, which now counts more than 100,000 local volunteers and staff in Ukraine and nearby countries, warned.

The war, now six months old, has pushed people to "a critical breaking point," said Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

"The devastating knock-on effects are only growing as the conflict drags on, with rising food and fuel prices and worsening food crises," he said in a statement.

Ukraine's key food exports have fallen by almost half since Russia's assault

Exports of key Ukrainian agricultural commodities have fallen by almost half since the start of Russia's assault earlier this year compared to the same period in 2021, data from the agriculture ministry showed late on Monday.

As a result of the fighting, Ukrainian seaports were blocked, leaving a vast amount of crops either unharvested or destroyed.

Agricultural exports between February 24 and August 15 this year fell to 10 million tonnes from around 19.5 million in the same period last year, the ministry data showed, and the 2022 grain harvest in Ukraine is forecast to fall to around 50 million tonnes from a record 86 million tonnes in 2021.

UN rights office 'very concerned' about planned trials of Ukrainian POWs

The UN human rights office expressed concern about plans by Russian-backed authorities to try Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in the port city of Mariupol, possibly within days, saying such a process could itself amount to a war crime.

The Russian-backed authorities appear to be installing metal cages in a hall in Mariupol as part of plans to establish what they were calling an "international tribunal", Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), told a briefing.

Willfully depriving a prisoner of war of the right to a fair trial would amount to a war crime by Russia, she said, adding that Ukrainian POWs were entitled to protection under the Geneva Conventions.

Ukraine strikes administration headquarters in Donetsk, Russia-backed separatists say

Ukrainian forces shelled a building housing the local administration headquarters in the centre of separatist-controlled Donetsk with Western-supplied weapons, the TASS news agency reported, citing Moscow-backed officials.

Three people were killed in a series of strikes on Donetsk, which has been under the control of Russian-backed separatists since 2014, on Tuesday, the Russian-supported mayor of Donetsk said in a post on his Telegram channel.

A separatist official said at least one of the shells used in the attack was fired from a US-made HIMARS artillery system, Russian state news agencies reported.

Russia preparing to hit Ukraine's civilian infrastructure – US

The United States has intelligence that Russia is planning to launch fresh attacks against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities soon.

“We have information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days," a US official said. "Given Russia’s track record in Ukraine, we are concerned about the continued threat that Russian strikes pose to civilians and civilian infrastructure."

The official said the statement was based on downgraded US intelligence.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies