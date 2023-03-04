Fast News

Russian troops and mercenaries rain artillery on last access routes to besieged Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, bringing Moscow closer to its first major victory in half a year after bloodiest fighting of the conflict — now in its 374th day.

A Ukrainian soldier is seen in a trench at a position outside the frontline town of Horlivka, amid Russia's attack. (Reuters)

Saturday, March 4, 2023

2300 GMT – US to keep arming Ukraine despite Russia's warning

The United States has responded to a Russian warning against arming Ukraine by offering a further $400 million in security assistance, as President Joe Biden hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a show of unity against Moscow.

Arms deliveries "place a significant burden on the economies of these countries and negatively affect the well-being of citizens of these countries, including Germany," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Washington ignored that warning, announcing the new security package for Kiev that featured ammunition, including for the Himars precision rocket system that Ukrainian forces have used to devastating effect against Russian troops and supply dumps.

As Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its second year with no end in sight and NATO countries continue to pledge more heavy weapons, what are the prospects for a negotiated settlement and peace? @ghida_fakhry asks General George Joulwan, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander pic.twitter.com/duxhZIhgZD — Bigger Than Five (@_BiggerThanFive) March 3, 2023

2100 GMT – Zelenskyy tells US, EU Russia must face court

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with US Attorney General Merrick Garland and top European legal officials, and called for Russia to face international prosecution for war crimes.

Zelenskyy announced the meetings in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, hundreds of kilometers from the war’s front lines, during his evening video address to the nation.

"We are doing everything to ensure that the International Criminal Court is successful in punishing Russian war criminals," Zelenskyy said.

"The main issue of all these meetings and the Lviv conference is accountability," he added. "The accountability of Russia and its leadership is personal, for aggression and terror against our state and people."

Zelenskyy said over 70,000 Russian war crimes have been recorded so far.

Latvia to support Ukraine in bringing 'Russian criminals' to justice

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy has expressed his strong belief that Latvia will support Ukraine in bringing Russian criminals to justice, Ukraine's Presidency said on its website.

"Even before the full-scale Russian invasion, Latvia began to help Ukraine by providing armed assistance, including Stingers," Zelenskyy said at a joint news conference following his meeting with Latvian President Egils Levits in western Lviv province.

Zelenskyy said Latvia’s move was the "right signal" for the European community and "concrete and effective assistance" to Ukraine's defence.

"As an experienced lawyer, as a person who is well versed in the work of European institutions and global structures, Mr. President Levits personally, and the Republic of Latvia in general, I am sure, will strongly help us, Ukraine, in bringing to justice all Russian murderers, terrorists and torturers," said Zelenskyy.

Ukraine moves towards opening of ICC office

Ukraine's top prosecutor has said the country is moving towards opening an office of the International Criminal Court (ICC) as Kiev seeks to establish a special tribunal to prosecute the leadership in Moscow.

The ICC is currently probing possible war crimes and crimes against humanity during the war on Ukraine but it has no mandate to pursue the broader crime of aggression.

"Today, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a memorandum between the Ukraine government and the International Criminal Court, which will allow the opening of the office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in Ukraine in the near future," Andriy Kostin said.

Kostin told a justice conference in Lviv, western Ukraine, it will "allow the ICC prosecutor to more fully investigate international crimes committed in Ukraine".

"However, there are currently no legal mechanisms that would allow the ICC to bring to justice for the crime of aggression those who planned and launched this brutal and unprovoked war," Kostin said.

Heated exchanges over the Russia-Ukraine conflict have dominated the G20 foreign ministers meeting in India's capital New Delhi - that's despite the hosts wanting to focus on issues affecting developing nations pic.twitter.com/p0wQadGpnm — TRT World (@trtworld) March 3, 2023

2000 GMT – Russia border town on edge after Ukraine 'incursion'

Russians in the border region of Bryansk were on edge after Moscow accused Ukrainian combatants of killing two civilians in a rare cross-border incursion.

While some wondered how what Moscow called "Ukrainian nationalists" had even made it across the border, others said the region had been a tinderbox ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine last year.

"We are afraid of everything," Olga Ulyanova, a 62-year-old pensioner, told the AFP news agency near a market in Klimovo, a town not far from the villages of Lyubechane and Sushany, the scene of the reported attacks.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies