President Zelenskyy urges Ukrainians to be ready for possible Russian missile attacks or provocations, and Russian FM Lavrov gives Ukraine an ultimatum to fulfil Moscow's proposals as fighting enters its 306th day.

It is no secret that the strategic goal of the US and its NATO allies is victory over Russia on the battlefield as a mechanism for significantly weakening or even destroying our country, Lavrov says. (Reuters Archive)

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

US, NATO want Russia's defeat on the battlefield: Russia

The US and NATO are seeking victory on the battlefield in Ukraine to destroy Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

“The actions of countries of the collective West and (Ukrainian President) Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is controlled by them, confirm the global nature of the Ukrainian crisis,” Lavrov said in an interview with the Russian state-run TASS news agency.

“It is no secret that the strategic goal of the US and its NATO allies is victory over Russia on the battlefield as a mechanism for significantly weakening or even destroying our country.”

Oil price cap may widen Russia's 2023 budget deficit

Russia's budget deficit could be wider than a planned 2 percent of GDP in 2023 as an oil price cap squeezes export income, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, an extra fiscal hurdle for Moscow as it spends heavily on its military activities in Ukraine.

His comments represented Moscow's clearest acknowledgement yet that the $60 per barrel cap that was imposed in December.

"Is a bigger budget deficit possible? It is possible, if revenues are lower than planned. What are the risks next year? Price risks and restrictions," Siluanov told reporters in comments cleared for publication on Tuesday.

Kiev urges to 'silently wait for the finale' of war with Moscow

Ukraine's presidential adviser has urged to "silently wait for the finale" of the Kiev-Moscow war.

"Ukraine will demilitarize the RF (Russian Federation) to the end. ... Wait for the finale silently," Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted. Podolyak also said Kiev will oust Moscow from Ukrainian territories, arguing that nothing with help prevent this from happening.

"Neither total mobilisation, nor panicky search for ammo, nor secret contracts with Iran, nor (Russian Foreign Minister Sergey) Lavrov’s threats will help. Russia needs to face the reality," Podolyak noted.

Fighting continues for control of Donbass region: Ukraine’s president

Fighting for control of the Donbass region in Ukraine continued, according to the country’s president.

“The situation in Donbass is difficult, acute,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an address to the nation.

Bakhmut, Kreminna and other areas in Donbass now require “maximum strength and concentration,” he said in the video message released on social media.

Moscow accuses Ukraine of deadly air base attack

Moscow said it had foiled a new Ukrainian drone attack on a strategic bomber military base hundreds of kilometres from their joint border, as Kiev called for Russia's ouster from the United Nations.

Russia said it had downed the drone at Engels, a base for the country's strategic aircraft that Kiev says has been used to strike Ukraine. Three servicemen were killed by falling debris, regional authorities said.

The same day, Russia's domestic security agency said it killed four Ukrainian "saboteurs" who allegedly attempted to enter Russia via a border region.

Moscow's ultimatum: Ukraine fulfils its proposals or Russian army will decide

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gave Ukraine an ultimatum to fulfil Moscow's proposals, including surrendering territory Russia controls, or its army would decide the issue, a day after President Vladimir Putin said he was open to talks.

Kiev and its Western allies have dismissed Putin's offer to talk, with his forces battering Ukrainian towns with missiles and rockets and Moscow continuing to demand that Kiev recognise its conquest of a fifth of the country.

Kiev says it will fight until Russia withdraws.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies