Fast News

Russian-installed officials in four occupied regions of Ukraine report huge majorities of votes in favour of joining Russia as US plans UN resolution condemning referendums and fighting enters its 217th day.

The package will include HIMARS launcher systems, accompanying munitions, various types of counter-drone systems and radar systems. (AP Archive)

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

US readies $1.1B new arms package for Ukraine

The United States is preparing a new $1.1 billion arms package for Ukraine's battle with Russia that will be announced in coming days, US officials have said on condition of anonymity.

The package will include HIMARS launcher systems, accompanying munitions, various types of counter-drone systems and radar systems, along with spares, training and technical support, a source briefed on the plan said.

It is expected to use funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative appropriated by Congress to allow the Biden administration to procure weapons from industry rather than from existing US weapons stocks.

For live updates from Tuesday (September 27), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies