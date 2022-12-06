Fast News

Ukraine appears to expose Russian air defence gaps with long-range strikes as fighting enters its 286th day and attention turns to use of drones in the conflict between the European neighbours.

A firefighter works to extinguish fire at market stalls hit by shelling in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on December 6m 2022. (Reuters)

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

US distances itself from Ukraine's strike inside Russia

The United States has said it hadn't "enabled" Ukraine to carry out strikes inside Russia, after a spate of drone attacks on military-linked facilities deep within Russian territory.

Kiev did not directly claim responsibility but neither did it criticise the action, which killed three people and damaged long range bombers and a fuel depot, according to reports from Russia.

"We have neither encouraged nor enabled the Ukrainians to strike inside of Russia," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters.

Washington has held back from supplying Ukraine forces with long-range ATACMS missiles that could strike inside Russia out of fears it could lead to a direct confrontation between Russian forces and those of the US and NATO. But experts believe Ukraine was able to modify old long-distance Soviet-era reconnaissance drones on its own to target them at the bases in the Kursk, Ryazan and Saratov.

