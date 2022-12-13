Fast News

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges G7 nations to provide extra gas and weapons to help his war-torn country survive a brutal winter as the conflict enters its 292nd day.

US sends first shipment of power gear to aid Ukraine

The United States has shipped the first part of its power equipment aid to Ukraine, US officials said, as Washington works to support the country's energy infrastructure against intensifying attacks from Russia.

The first tranche was power equipment worth about $13 million, one of the officials said. Another source familiar with the matter said two more planeloads of equipment would leave from the United States this week.

Russia has been carrying out widespread attacks on Ukraine's electricity transmission and heating infrastructure since October, in what Kiev and its allies say is a deliberate campaign to harm civilians.

Head of Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Donetsk says 50% of region under Moscow control



The top Moscow-backed official in the occupied parts of the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine said early on Tuesday that more than 50 percent of the region's territory is under Russian control.

The so-called Donetsk People's Republic is one of the four regions in Ukraine which Moscow proclaimed as its own in September in what Ukraine and its allies called a "sham," coercive referendum.

"A little more than 50 percent of the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," Denis Pushilin, Russian-supported administrator of the Moscow-controlled parts of Donetsk, told RIA.

Ukraine needs extra gas and weapons, Zelenskyy tells G7

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged G7 nations to provide extra gas and weapons to help Ukraine survive a brutal winter, which threatens to bring further suffering to millions in the war-torn country.

With snow on the ground and Ukraine's energy grid battered by Russian strikes, many are facing freezing temperatures without power or heating.

During a video conference with the G7 club of wealthy nations, Zelenskyy said Ukraine needs "about two billion cubic metres" of additional gas to get through the winter.

He also urged the G7 to send more arms to Ukraine, including "modern tanks" as well as "rocket artillery and more long-range missiles".

Source: AFP