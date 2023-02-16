Fast News

Russia says it has broken through two of Ukraine's fortified defence lines in east of the country, while Western countries announce more military spending on Ukraine, as fighting enters its 358th day.

A woman walks on a playground after an apartment block was heavily damaged by a missile strike, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on February 15, 2023 (Reuters)

Thursday, February 16, 2023

2200 GMT —

US should prove it did not destroy Nord Stream — Russia

The United States should try to prove it was not behind the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines that connected Russia to Western Europe, the TASS news agency has cited the Russian embassy to the United States as saying.

Moscow considers the destruction of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines last September "an act of international terrorism" and will not allow it to be swept under the rug, the embassy said in a statement.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies