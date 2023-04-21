Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 422nd day.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is pushing Western allies to send more fighter jets and long-range missiles. (Reuters)

Friday, April 21, 2023

The United States will host a meeting in Germany to discuss further support for Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pushed Western allies to send more fighter jets and long-range missiles.

Representatives from around 50 countries will gather at the US Ramstein Air Base to coordinate their backing for Kiev, as battles with Russia rage in the east of the country.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who will attend the meeting, was in the Ukrainian capital on Thursday — his first visit since the start of Russia's invasion in February 2022.

1047 GMT — Britain sanctions Russian figures linked to jailing of Putin critic Kara-Murza

Britain has imposed sanctions against a Russian judge and four others linked to the arrest and alleged poisonings of Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza who was jailed for 25 years this week for treason and other offences.

Kara-Murza, a 41-year-old opposition politician who holds both Russian and British passports, spoke out against President Vladimir Putin for years and had successfully lobbied Western governments to impose sanctions on Moscow and individual Russians for purported human rights violations.

Kara-Murza has said his sentencing - the harshest of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine last February - was politically motivated.

"Russia's treatment and conviction of Vladimir Kara-Murza once again demonstrates its utter contempt for basic human rights," British foreign minister James Cleverly said.

"The UK will continue to support Mr Kara-Murza and his family. I call on Russia to release him immediately and unconditionally."

1039 GMT — Brazil's Lula visits Portugal amid tensions with EU over Ukraine

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was set to arrive in Portugal on Friday amid heightened tensions with the European Union over his position on the war in Ukraine, following statements suggesting the invaded country and the West share responsibility for the conflict.

Lula said last weekend while traveling in the United Arab Emirates and China that both Ukraine and Russia had decided to go to war, and that the US was “stimulating” the fighting.

Earlier in the month, he also irked Ukraine, the US and the EU by suggesting that Ukraine cede Crimea, which Russia seized in 2014, to end the current conflict.

Lula also welcomed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Brasilia on Monday. The following day, Lula condemned the “violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity” while promoting his proposal for a club of nations, including Brazil, to mediate a peaceful resolution to the war.

Lula's trip to Portugal is an opportunity to repair some of the damage to Brazil-EU relations his comments caused, said Guilherme Casarões, a political scientist at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a think tank and university in Sao Paulo.

“It could be an important step for Lula to show that he is really willing to adopt a position of balance or equidistance between the parties involved in the conflict, potentially allowing Brazil to play the role of mediator in the medium term,” Casarões said.

0940 GMT — Ukraine presses for weapons as US and allies meet in Germany

Ukraine pressed allies for long-range weapons, jets and ammunition as the United States hosted a meeting at the Ramstein air base in Germany on Friday to discuss stepped up support to repel the Russian invasion.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the meeting would focus on air defence and ammunition as he opened the latest in a series of arms-pledging conferences ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive in the coming weeks or months.

NATO member states and their allies have provided Ukraine with weapons and armour since Russia's unleashed its invasion in February last year, but Ukraine's leadership has repeatedly asked for more powerful weapons and quicker supplies.

0319 GMT — Australia prime minister to attend NATO summit in July

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend the NATO summit in July in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, his office said on Friday, days after his New Zealand counterpart, Chris Hipkins, confirmed his attendance.

Australia and New Zealand are not members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) but have a decades-long relationship with the Western alliance.

Albanese's office said in a statement that Australia shared with NATO members "a commitment to supporting democracy, peace, and security and upholding the rule of law" as the group looks to expand and strengthen ties.

"The Prime Minister's attendance ... will be an important opportunity to reinforce Australia's support for these global norms, demonstrate solidarity in response to Russia's illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine, and advocate for Australia's economic, climate and trade agenda," the statement said.

0051 GMT — Ukraine's 'rightful place' is in the alliance – NATO chief

NATO chief Stoltenberg has defiantly declared that Ukraine's "rightful place" is in the military alliance and pledged more support for the country on his first visit to Kiev since Russia's invasion just over a year ago.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy urged Stoltenberg, who has been instrumental in marshaling support from NATO members, to push for even more from them, including warplanes, artillery and armoured equipment.

The Kremlin has given various justifications for going to war, but repeated that preventing Ukraine from joining NATO is still a key goal of its invasion, arguing that Kiev's membership in the alliance would pose an existential threat to Russia.

NATO leaders said in 2008 that Ukraine would join the alliance one day, and Stoltenberg has repeated that promise throughout the war, though the organisation has established no pathway or timetable for membership.

2302 GMT — Now is not the time to discuss Ukraine's NATO membership: Germany

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has rejected a quick decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO, the Western alliance that has supported Ukraine throughout its war with Russia, with member states supplying it with weapons.

"The door is open a crack, but this is not the time to decide now," Pistorius said late on ZDF's Maybrit Illner programme, adding that Ukraine was aware of the decision-making situation.

Pistorius said the decision of Ukraine to join the alliance could not be made just out of solidarity but "with a cool head and a hot heart. Not the other way around."

2052 GMT — Zelenskyy calls leaders who stay neutral populist

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy took a swipe at leaders who have adopted postures of neutrality regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, calling them populists.

Zelenskyy's comments, in a video link before a committee of Mexican legislators, were an apparent reference to leaders such as Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The Brazilian leader has refused to provide weapons to Ukraine, has appeared to ascribe blame to both sides and has proposed a club of nations including Brazil and China to mediate peace.

Mexico, under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has voted to condemn the invasion, although it has declined to impose economic sanctions on Russia.

