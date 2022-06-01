Fast News

Russia seizes half of Sievierodonetsk, the eastern Ukrainian city while the US decides to send HIMARS multiple rocket systems to Kiev, as fierce fighting in the European country rages on its 98th day.

HIMARS systems will be used by the Ukrainians to repel Russian advances but they will not be used on targets in Russian territory, US officials say. (AP)

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Biden: US to send high-tech rockets to Ukraine

The Biden administration has announced that it will send Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems, a critical weapon that Ukrainian leaders have been begging for as they struggle to stall Russian progress in the Donbass region.

The US plan tries to strike a balance between the desire to help Ukraine battle ferocious Russian artillery barrages while not providing arms that could allow Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia and trigger an escalation in the war.

In a guest essay published on Tuesday in The New York Times, Biden confirmed that he's decided to "provide the Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine."

The United States is sending M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), to Ukraine, a US official confirmed, ending days of speculation over the latest upgrade of military aid to Kiev. The Himars use precision-guided munitions, the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told reporters. The range is about 80 kilometres, with Washington deciding against sending munitions with a far longer range.

